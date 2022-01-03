Start the New Year with a Bounty Hunt at Everygame Poker

If your resolution for the New Year is to up your poker game and claim some incredible prizes, then Everygame Poker has just the promotion for you with its first Bounty Hunter tournament of the year.

Starting from today, Bounty Hunter allows you to take part in daily contests with both classic and progressive formats available. The tournament ends on Thursday 6 January with a $3,000 prize pot shared among the top 30 players.

To rank on the scoreboard, you must knock out opponents. The more opponents you knock out, the higher up the leaderboard you will rank with first place receiving $480, second place receiving $420 and third place receiving $345.

If you are looking to combine poker play with a few spins on some of the most popular slot games on the market, then Everygame Poker is the place to be. From today, you can take advantage of its January Slot Tournament where you can play for your share of $2,000 in prizes.

This is how it works. For every $0.50 wagered on popular Betsoft slots 88 Frenzy Fortune, Stay Frosty, Stampede and Jungle Stripes you will earn 1 point. The more points you earn, the higher up the leader board you will rank come the end of the tournament on Monday 10 January.

Prizes are paid out to the top 16 positions with first place getting $400, second place getting $300 and third place getting $230.

The online casino action at Everygame does not stop there. With the Slot Free Spins bonus, players can unlock up to 270 Free Games on chart-topping Nucleus Gaming slots including The Golden Inn, Dragon Watch, Runes of Odin and Sands of Egypt.

The bonus works as follows:

Deposit $25 and receive 30 Free Spins on The Golden Inn with the code GOLD30

Deposit $50 and receive 60 Free Spins on Dragon Watch with the code FLAME60

Deposit $75 and receive 80 Free Spins on Runes of Odin with the code RUNE80

Deposit $100 and receive 100 Free Spins on Sands of Egypt with the code SAND100

Codes can be claimed in any order, but each code can only be claimed once. Free Spins will be added to your account 24-48 hours after making a qualifying deposit or you can contact the friendly customer support team – poker@everygame.eu – to have them added straight away.

