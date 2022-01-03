Horace Mann completes acquisition of Madison National Life Insurance Company

Horace Mann Educators Foundation marks commitment to community with contribution to Madison Public Schools Foundation

Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN announced today that it has closed the acquisition of Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc., a provider of group life, disability and specialty health insurance for educators and public sector employees. The transaction was funded with cash on hand and additional borrowings on the company's revolving credit facility. Reflecting those borrowings, Horace Mann's leverage ratio will be approximately 25% at year-end 2021, which aligns with levels appropriate for the company's current financial strength ratings.

"Bringing Horace Mann and Madison National Life together greatly expands our ability to serve educators," said Horace Mann President and CEO Marita Zuraitis. "In addition to our historical strength in the individual educator space, we can now provide employer-sponsored protection products that school districts are increasingly looking to offer to boost educator recruitment and retention. The markets are distinct, but the outcome is the same: Helping deserving educators protect what they have today and prepare for a successful tomorrow.

"We continue to expect 2022 EPS accretion from the transaction to be at least 15 cents to 20 cents with approximately a 50 basis point contribution to ROE," Zuraitis added. "This initial estimate of accretion for Horace Mann only captures Madison's current business activity. We're enthusiastic about the opportunity to quickly deliver growth and additional earnings from an expanded Supplemental & Group Benefits division."

Beginning with first quarter 2022, Horace Mann will report financial results in two divisions: Individual Insurance & Financial Services, which will include the Property & Casualty and Life & Retirement segments; and Supplemental & Group Benefits, which will include the Supplemental business as well as the results of Madison National Life in one segment.

"At Horace Mann, we are committed to making a positive impact in the communities in which we live and work. In honor of our newest community, the Horace Mann Educators Foundation is making a $20,000 contribution to the Madison Public Schools Foundation's Teacher Support Network," Zuraitis said. "Educators paying for school supplies out of their own pockets is unfortunately common, and can be an obstacle to financial wellness. In Madison, the Teacher Support Network works to efficiently provide school supplies to classrooms that need it most, so teachers don't have to buy them with personal funds. We're proud to support their unique model that helps both educators and their students in this community."

Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN provides individual and group insurance and financial solutions that help America's educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

