Alnylam to Webcast Presentation at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY, the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present a company overview at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held virtually, on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 9:45 am ET. This presentation will include an update on unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2021 global net product revenues. In addition, the Company will webcast the Q&A breakout session immediately following its presentation at 10:05 am ET.

A live audio webcast of both the presentation and breakout session will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website, www.alnylam.com/events. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after the event.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam ALNY is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam's commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), OXLUMO® (lumasiran), and Leqvio® (inclisiran) being developed and commercialized by Alnylam's partner Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its "Alnylam P5x25" strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam, on LinkedIn, or on Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005111/en/