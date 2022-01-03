Golden Peak Media Names Jeffrey Litvack Chief Executive Officer

Golden Peak Media, a leading supplier of digital and print content to the craft and fine art communities, today announced that Jeffrey Litvack has become Chief Executive Officer.

Jeff succeeds Greg Osberg, who has served as Golden Peak's CEO since its founding in July 2019. Greg commented, "I'm highly confident in Jeff's abilities to bring Golden Peak to the next level of development and marketplace success. His deep experience and successful track record in digital media will bring both immediate and long-term dividends to the company and staff."

Jeff is an experienced media executive who has led several digital transformations at iconic publishing brands including Adweek, Robb Report, ALM and the Associated Press. Most recently, Jeff served as a board member and CEO of Adweek overseeing five years of consistent annual double-digit growth through the reimagination of the brand and the successful launch of 40 new products. Prior to his executive roles, Jeff was a strategic management consultant at Mitchell Madison Group and Mars & Co. Jeff has an undergraduate degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is a graduate of Harvard Law School.

"Jeff has the vision, experience and drive to lead us in the next exciting phase of our growth," said Terry O'Toole, Golden Peak's Chairman. "I also want to thank Greg for being a great partner in launching Golden Peak and look forward to his continued support as an advisor to the company."

"I'm excited at the opportunity to work with the Golden Peak team," Jeff said. "The company has an employee base who are experts in their fields, a large base of dedicated customers who are passionate about their crafts, and a rich library of content. We will build on a long legacy of excellence in print with new digital products, event offerings, and membership models."

About Golden Peak

Golden Peak Media is one of the largest media and education companies serving Art and Craft enthusiasts in the U.S. The Company publishes 15 magazines, including Love of Quilting and Artists Magazine, and has more than 5000 digital videos and 15,000 digital patterns. More information can be found at www.goldenpeakmedia.com.

