Perion Network to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12-13, 2022

Perion Network Ltd. PERI a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – announced today that management will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12-13, 2022.
Doron Gerstel, Perion's Chief Executive Officer and Maoz Sigron, Perion's Chief Financial Officer will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with attending investors.
The company's presentation by Doron Gerstel, Chief Executive Officer, will take place on January 12 from 8:30-9:10 AM Eastern Time, will be webcast and can be accessed by using the following link:
https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/peri/2252448
About Perion Network Ltd.
Perion PERI is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently "Capture and Convince" users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.
Source: Perion Network Ltd.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005161/en/
