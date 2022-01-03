Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Company Names Tracy Wolfe as Managing Partner

Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Company today announced Ms. Tracy Wolfe, CPC, as Managing Partner following 20 years of continued service to the organization. In her expanded role, Tracy Wolfe will lead the operational and strategic efforts of the organization. She will drive innovation, enhance quality, and hold responsibility for all aspects of the business, including business development and financial viability.
Ronald J. Zingaro, Ph.D. founder of Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Company stepped down as Managing Partner on December 31, 2021. Dr. Zingaro entered the recruiting industry and founded Zingaro & Company in 1989, the predecessor to Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Company, a firm providing human capital services to the healthcare and life sciences industries. Dr. Zingaro, will remain active in the business as Emeritus Partner.
Tracy Wolfe, CPC, joined Zingaro & Company as Vice President in 2002. In 2017, Tracy was made Partner of the newly formed Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Company. Ms. Wolfe is a seasoned executive search professional and brings a wide range of knowledge in all areas of talent acquisition, management, business development, and human resources. Her experience includes executive recruitment, innovative sourcing techniques, offer development, and closures. Ms. Wolfe's years of service and extensive experience have uniquely prepared her to take on the role of Managing Partner. Tracy Wolfe graduated from Concordia University, Austin, Magna Cum Laude with a BA, Human Resources Management.
"We are thrilled to announce that Tracy Wolfe will be our Managing Partner," said Dr. Ronald J. Zingaro. "Her years of commitment to the organization and valuable experience in executive search have helped to prepare her for this opportunity."
"I am honored to lead Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Company moving forward," says Wolfe.
Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Company, and its predecessor company, Zingaro & Company, have been in business since 1989, serving the healthcare and life science markets and have helped recruit over 700 business leaders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220102005006/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.