KE HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against KE Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against KE Holdings Inc. ("KE Holdings" or the "Company") BEKE in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired KE Holdings ADSs between August 13, 2020 and December 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 28, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The action arises out of the Company's misstatements materially overstating its store count, agent counsel, new home sales gross transaction value ("GTV"), and revenues. The complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions, and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market. The truth began to come to light when Muddy Waters Capital LLC, a research based equity investor, revealed that KE Holdings was overstating the agents and stores on its platforms, its GTV, and its revenues, among other wrongdoing. These misstatements artificially inflated the price of KE Holdings' ADSs and operated as a fraud or deceit on the Class. When the truth was revealed, the Company's ADS price fell substantially and has continued falling since.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired KE Holdings ADSs and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220102005015/en/