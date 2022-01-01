Fiesta Parade Floats Wins 6 Rose Parade Trophies for Its Clients, Including Sweepstakes for The UPS Store

Fiesta Parade Floats, the Rose Parade's most-awarded float-builder, announced today it won six trophies for its float entries at the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The UPS Store was awarded the Sweepstakes Trophy, the parade's top prize, awarded to the most beautiful float entry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220101005005/en/

The float designed by Fiesta Parade Floats for The UPS Store won the Sweepstakes Trophy, the Rose Parade's top prize for the most beautiful entry. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fiesta Parade Floats' entries received the following awards:

The UPS Store "Rise, Shine & Read!": Sweepstakes Trophy for most beautiful float entry, encompassing float design, floral presentation and entertainment.

for most beautiful float entry, encompassing float design, floral presentation and entertainment. AIDS Healthcare Foundation "Vaccinate Our World": Queen's Trophy for most outstanding presentation of roses.

for most outstanding presentation of roses. City of Torrance "The Embodiment of Nature": Princess Trophy for most outstanding floral presentation among entries 35-feet and under

for most outstanding floral presentation among entries 35-feet and under Donate Life "Courage to Hope": Extraordinaire Trophy for most extraordinary float

for most extraordinary float Kaiser Permanente "A Healthier Future": Theme Trophy for most outstanding presentation of the Rose Parade Theme

for most outstanding presentation of the Rose Parade Theme Louisiana Office of Tourism "Feed Your Soul": Wrigley Legacy Trophy for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment.

"Winning the Sweepstakes Trophy is an honor every float builder dreams of, but it feels especially sweet after such a challenging year. There's no limit to what you can achieve with the incredible team at Fiesta Parade Floats, and none of this would be possible without them," said Tim Estes, president of Fiesta Parade Floats. "We are delighted to win six awards this year and each one shows far the enduring messages of our clients can go with design, floral presentation and engineering."

Floral design and construction is led by industry-leading veterans, including Tim Estes, president; Jim Hynd, floral director; and a staff of world-renowned float designers and artists.

For up-to-date information and news on the 2022 Rose Parade floats, follow Fiesta Parade Floats on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT FIESTA PARADE FLOATS

Based in Irwindale, CA, the 2022 Rose Parade will be Fiesta's 33rd year as a world premier float builder. Fiesta Parade Floats is considered a leader in both floral technology and floral application within both the float and floral industries. Maintaining the highest award win rate in the Rose Parade industry, Fiesta also builds custom props for television commercials, feature films, exhibits and theme parks. For more information, visit, http://www.fiestaparadefloats.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220101005005/en/