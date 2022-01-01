XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December and Fourth Quarter 2021

16,000 Smart EVs Delivered in December

16,000 vehicles delivered in December 2021, a 181% increase year-over-year

41,751 vehicles delivered in Q4 2021, a 222% increase year-over-year

98,155 total vehicles delivered in 2021, a 263% increase year-over-year

Cumulative deliveries reached 137,953 as of the end of December 2021

XPeng Inc. (("XPeng" or the "Company, NYSE:XPEV, HKEX: 9868)), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for December 2021 and the fourth quarter 2021.

XPeng delivered 16,000 Smart EVs in December 2021, exceeding the monthly delivery benchmark of 15,000 units for the second consecutive month despite ongoing global supply chain challenges. The December deliveries represented a 181% increase year-over-year, demonstrating the Company's solid business momentum and execution capability.

Deliveries in December 2021 consisted of 7,459 P7 smart sports sedans, 5,030 P5 smart family sedans and 3,511 G3 and G3i smart SUVs, representing a 102% and 75% year-over-year increase, respectively, for the P7 and G3 series, and a 134% month-over-month increase for the P5, which ramped up steadily with a solid order backlog.

Total deliveries for the fourth quarter 2021 reached 41,751 units, a 222% increase year-over-year, including 21,342 P7 deliveries.

Total vehicle deliveries for the year ended December 31, 2021, reached 98,155, representing a 263% increase year-over-year. Cumulative P7 deliveries for the year reached 60,569, representing a 302% increase year-over-year. A total of 29,721 G3 and G3i smart SUVs were delivered in 2021, representing a 148% increase year-over-year. A total of 7,865 P5s were delivered in 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's cumulative Smart EV deliveries reached 137,953.

XPeng continued to rapidly expand its network in China with 661 branded supercharging stations across 228 cities and 311 physical retail stores in operation across 121 cities as of the end of November 2021.

