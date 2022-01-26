ñol

Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Issue of Equity

by ACCESSWIRE
January 26, 2022 2:00 AM | 10 min read

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Atalaya Mining Plc ATYMAYM announces that it has issued 1,620,750 ordinary shares of 7.5p in the Company ("Option Shares") pursuant to an exercise of share options by PDMRs and senior employees of the Company.

Application has been made for the Option Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM (the "Admission") on or around 31 January 2022.

Following the issue of the Option Shares, which will rank pari passu with all existing ordinary shares, the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 139,856,709. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations to determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company.

The share options executed by PDMRs are as follows:

Name of PDMR

Share options exercised on 25/01/2022Number of Share options remaining following exerciseTotal number of Ordinary Shares held following this transaction

Alberto Lavandeira

150,000

1,400,000

430,000

Enrique Delgado

550,000

200,000

550,000

Cesar Sanchez

650,000

100,000

650,000

Set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alberto Lavandeira

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Atalaya Mining Plc

b)

LEI

549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share option exercise

CY0106002112

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share option Exercise

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

144.0p and 150,000 shares

d)

Aggregated information

GBP 216,000.00 - 150,000 shares

e)

Date of the transaction

25/01/2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Enrique Delgado

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

General manager Proyecto Riotinto

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Atalaya Mining Plc

b)

LEI

549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share option exercise

CY0106002112

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share option exercise

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

147.5p and 150,000 shares

204.5p and 400,000 shares

d)

Aggregated information

GBP 1,039,250.00- 550,000 shares

e)

Date of the transaction

25/01/2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Cesar Sanchez

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Atalaya Mining Plc

b)

LEI

549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share option exercise

CY0106002112

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share option exercise

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

144.0p and 100,000 shares

201.5p and 250,000 shares

147.5p and 200,000 shares

309.0p and 100,000 shares

d)

Aggregated information

GBP 1,251,750.00- 650,000 shares

e)

Date of the transaction

25/01/2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Contacts:

SEC Newgate UKElisabeth Cowell / Tom Carnegie

+ 44 20 3757 6880

4C CommunicationsCarina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity
(NOMAD and Joint Broker)		Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets
(Joint Broker)		Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron

+44 20 7236 1010

Peel Hunt LLP
(Joint Broker)		Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/685553/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Issue-of-Equity

