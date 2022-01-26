Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Issue of Equity

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Atalaya Mining Plc ATYMAYM announces that it has issued 1,620,750 ordinary shares of 7.5p in the Company ("Option Shares") pursuant to an exercise of share options by PDMRs and senior employees of the Company.

Application has been made for the Option Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM (the "Admission") on or around 31 January 2022.

Following the issue of the Option Shares, which will rank pari passu with all existing ordinary shares, the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 139,856,709. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations to determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company.

The share options executed by PDMRs are as follows:

Name of PDMR Share options exercised on 25/01/2022 Number of Share options remaining following exercise Total number of Ordinary Shares held following this transaction Alberto Lavandeira 150,000 1,400,000 430,000 Enrique Delgado 550,000 200,000 550,000 Cesar Sanchez 650,000 100,000 650,000

Set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alberto Lavandeira 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Atalaya Mining Plc b) LEI 549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share option exercise CY0106002112 b) Nature of the transaction Share option Exercise c) Price(s) and volume(s) 144.0p and 150,000 shares d) Aggregated information GBP 216,000.00 - 150,000 shares e) Date of the transaction 25/01/2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Enrique Delgado 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General manager Proyecto Riotinto b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Atalaya Mining Plc b) LEI 549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share option exercise CY0106002112 b) Nature of the transaction Share option exercise c) Price(s) and volume(s) 147.5p and 150,000 shares 204.5p and 400,000 shares d) Aggregated information GBP 1,039,250.00- 550,000 shares e) Date of the transaction 25/01/2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Cesar Sanchez 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Atalaya Mining Plc b) LEI 549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share option exercise CY0106002112 b) Nature of the transaction Share option exercise c) Price(s) and volume(s) 144.0p and 100,000 shares 201.5p and 250,000 shares 147.5p and 200,000 shares 309.0p and 100,000 shares d) Aggregated information GBP 1,251,750.00- 650,000 shares e) Date of the transaction 25/01/2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Contacts:

SEC Newgate UK Elisabeth Cowell / Tom Carnegie + 44 20 3757 6880 4C Communications Carina Corbett +44 20 3170 7973 Canaccord Genuity

(NOMAD and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio +44 20 7523 8000 BMO Capital Markets

(Joint Broker) Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron +44 20 7236 1010 Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Broker) Ross Allister / David McKeown +44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

