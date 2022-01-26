Atlantic BidCo GmbH: Atlantic BidCo Increases Offer for Aareal Bank to €31 per Share and Declares it Best and Final

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Best and final offer price of €31 per share in cash, an increase of 7% - represents 44% premium over 3 month VWAP*

No better alternative, Aareal Bank has confirmed no competing offer and spin-off of Aareon not feasible

Bidder encourages all shareholders to tender their shares before 2 February 2022

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Atlantic BidCo GmbH ("the Bidder") today announces that it has purchased shares of Aareal Bank AG ("Aareal Bank") at a price of €31 per share. Thereby, the consideration offered to all shareholders of Aareal Bank under its voluntary takeover offer is increased by 7%, or €2, to €31 per share in cash. This even more attractive offer price is best and final and no further price increase will be made.

All other terms and conditions of the offer remain unchanged compared to the offer published by the Bidder on 17 December 2021 and amended on 18 January 2022. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank unanimously support the public takeover offer, recommend shareholders to accept it and agree that the offer is in the best interest of all Aareal Bank stakeholders. The acceptance period continues to expire on 2 February 2022, 24:00 CET.

The new offer price of €31 per share in cash represents very attractive value for shareholders:

44% premium over 3 month VWAP* (previously 35%)

50% premium over 12 month VWAP* (previously 40%)

41% premium over broker consensus (median target price)* (previously 32%)

Highest offer premium for a German bank over past 20 years

Investment Agreement** entered into with Aareal Bank commits Bidder to:

Long-term partnership for the benefit of all Aareal Bank stakeholders

Strengthening of all three group segments, recognising mutually synergistic relationship

No spin-off of Aareon

Focus on earnings retention over dividends

No domination and/or profit and loss transfer agreement

Solely financing offer with equity

The Bidder does not require a delisting or squeeze out. Delisting after settlement to be considered subject to market conditions and economic rationale. The offer will continue to be subject to approval from bank regulatory, anti-trust and foreign investment authorities, reaching the minimum acceptance threshold of 60% and other offer conditions.**

* Prior to ad hoc by Aareal Bank on 7 October 2021

** Further details in offer document (including its amendment) available at www.atlantic-offer.com

Information about Shareholders of the Bidder

About Advent International

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 380 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of September 30, 2021, had €75 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 250 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. For over 35 years, Advent has been dedicated to international investing and remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit:

Website: www.adventinternational.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international

About Centerbridge

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is a private investment management firm employing a flexible approach across investment disciplines - private equity, private credit and real estate - in an effort to develop the most attractive opportunities for our investors. The Firm was founded in 2005 and as of August 31, 2021, has approximately USD 32 billion in capital under management with offices in New York and London. Centerbridge is dedicated to partnering with world-class management teams across targeted industry sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.centerbridge.com .

Important Notice

This publication is for information purposes only and neither constitutes an invitation to sell, nor an offer to purchase, securities of the Company. The offer document published by the Bidder after approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ( Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) and the offer amendment are the sole binding documents with regard to the terms and conditions and other provisions relating to the public takeover offer. Investors and holders of securities of the Company are strongly recommended to read the offer document, the offer amendment and all announcements in connection with the public takeover offer as soon as they are published, since they contain or will contain important information.

The offer will be made exclusively under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany, especially under the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act ( Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG ), and certain provisions of the securities laws of the United States of America applicable to cross-border tender offers. The offer will not be executed according to the provisions of jurisdictions other than those of the Federal Republic of Germany or the United States of America (to the extent applicable). Thus, no other announcements, registrations, admissions or approvals of the offer outside of the Federal Republic of Germany have been filed, arranged for or granted. Investors in, and holders of, securities in the Company cannot rely on having recourse to provisions for the protection of investors in any jurisdiction other than the provisions of the Federal Republic of Germany or the United States of America (to the extent applicable). Subject to the exceptions described in the offer document as well as any exemptions that may be granted by the relevant regulators, a public takeover offer will not be made, neither directly nor indirectly, in jurisdictions where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of such jurisdiction.

The Bidder reserves the right, to the extent legally permitted, to directly or indirectly acquire further shares outside the offer on or off the stock exchange. If such further acquisitions take place, information about such acquisitions, stating the number of shares acquired or to be acquired and the consideration paid or agreed on, will be published without undue delay, if and to the extent required by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany or any other relevant jurisdiction.

To the extent any announcements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of the Bidder and the persons acting together with the Bidder. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts, which the Bidder and the persons acting together with the Bidder have made to the best of their knowledge, but which they do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by the Bidder or the persons acting together with the Bidder . These expectations and forward-looking statements can turn out to be incorrect and the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements. The Bidder and the persons acting together with the Bidder do not assume an obligation to update the forward-looking statements with respect to the actual development or incidents, basic conditions, assumptions or other factors.

