Mosaic Announces Dates for 2021 Results and Conference Call

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / The Mosaic Company MOS plans to release 2021 fourth quarter and full year earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, after close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website.
On Wednesday, February 23, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results and answer questions submitted via email. Phone lines will be opened to allow for additional questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic's website, and an audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.
The conference call details are as follows:
Dial-In #:
270.240.0312
|Conference ID:
2247809
|Replay:
Dial In #:
404.537.3406
|Conference ID:
2247809
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
