Update to Net Zero's Trading Commencement Date

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. EHT ("EHT"), wishes to clarify that the common shares of NET ZERO RENEWABLE ENERGY INC. will commence trading under the new ticker symbol NZRE at market opening on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

EHT announced in a press release disseminated on January 24, 2022 that the Company and its advisors expected to commence trading under the new name and new ticker symbol on or about market opening on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. EHT has since received an updated timeline from its advisors and the exchange to reflect the trading commencement date on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

About Net Zero Renewable Energy Inc.

Net Zero Renewable Energy delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. NZRE stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, NZRE excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. NZRE's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through NZRE's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial outbuildings and emergency/temporary shelters. The Windular Research and Technologies Inc. (WRT) division provides leading edge wind technology to the global telecommunication market whereby the WRT system can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers. WRT provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations where the primary source of power is diesel. WRT's innovative system provides clients with a lower overall operating cost as well as a reduction in their carbon footprint.

