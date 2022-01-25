ChangeSync Offers New Solution to Simplify Change Management

Cloud-based system consolidates tools used by companies into one platform

MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / An Arizona company is meeting workplace challenges created by the worldwide health pandemic head-on, helping businesses pivot and adapt to challenges in the "new world of work" with a unique solution to change management.

ChangeSync Founder Kate DeGon.

Founded by Kate DeGon, ChangeSync is staffed by experienced change management practitioners working to simplify change-related projects efficiently through its innovative, cloud-based, integrated system.

The firm has fully rolled out its proprietary solution to help companies save time, conserve resources, enable transparent data-driven decisions, and offer an agile path to successfully managing change.

"Radical change is no longer an exception for most organizations. It is the norm," says DeGon, a Prosci-certified change management professional, and former president of the Arizona Chapter of the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP). "Dramatic change affects everyone; and everyone needs help navigating the tides, understanding how to save time, and focusing on the right things while implementing change and helping people adjust and grow."

The ChangeSync team perfected its software with continuous feedback from users, added DeGon. Many companies today rely on disparate tools to track and manage various aspects of a single change initiative. These tools do not intuitively integrate or facilitate real-time data for insights and strategic decision-making.

Through its consolidated approach, the ChangeSync solution manages, tracks and reports on change management projects with a single platform that is simple to use but sophisticated enough to capture details of all change initiatives, and strategically manage them across large enterprises. The platform is well-poised to address issues arising from the Great Resignation, Striketober, and increasing demands for remote workforce capabilities, added DeGon.

The platform's user-friendly dashboards track all change projects, activities, and affected employees. Users can leverage its online survey capabilities, data management, customizable templates, along with organizational mapping, individual performance tracking, and easy-to-use analytics. A new ROI Calculator for Change Management has also been developed for the platform, making it easier for leaders to measure data such the costs of labor, attrition and disengagement.

"Our platform consolidates what used to be disparate systems into one, easily accessed and highly secure place," says DeGon. "No matter who you are, you can use the ChangeSync dashboard to track progress and trends. Our system helps efficiently achieve what used to require multiple tools, and more time and resources, to accomplish."

ChangeSync also gives real-time visibility to change leaders, enabling them to juggle multiple priorities with ease, and see projects, activities, and people affected at a glance. Built-in artificial intelligence identifies pockets of resistance to change, so leaders can also proactively communicate, and stay ahead of issues and problems.

Providing that help effectively is the driving inspiration for ChangeSync, which has been perfecting its solutions based on real-world user experiences, decades of working in the change management space, and continuous learning.

ChangeSync's mission is to provide a user-friendly, innovative, and powerful change management platform that empowers change practitioners and organizations to make data-driven decisions, helping to ensure change efforts are successful.

Demonstrations of the robust ChangeSync system can be scheduled by visiting https://changesync.com/contact-us. Learn more at https://changesync.com or by calling 480-359-6432.

Media Contacts:

Sue Voyles, Logos Communications Inc.

734-667-2005 / sue@logos-communications.com

Eddi Trevizo, Chief Experience Officer, ChangeSync

623.606.8213 / eddi@changesync.com

SOURCE: Logos Communications, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: