VICE News Selects MycoMeditations' Psilocybin-Assisted Wellness Retreat To Showcase Its Healing Power and Psychedelic Capitalism In Action

TREASURE BEACH, JAMAICA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / MycoMeditations, a pioneering leader in psychedelic therapy and wellness tourism, is included toward the conclusion of a new ground-breaking VICE News program, Psychedelic Capitalism, with award-winning news host Charlet Duboc, who experiences first-hand the psychological healing power and health benefits of its well-respected psilocybin-assisted wellness retreats.
"While we were initially hesitant, the respect the VICE News team gave to the entire process and protocols that we had mutually agreed to, worked nicely, and best of all, everyone felt better for the experience both during and afterwards," said Justin Townsend, MycoMeditation's CEO and Lead Facilitator. "We are excited to share with the rest of the world, the high level of standards and professionalism that MycoMeditations' retreats adhere to and we expect our brand of wellness retreats will expand to wherever psilocybin is permitted," he added.
Beyond what viewers saw in the VICE News program, all guests participate in group therapy each morning in preparation of their upcoming psilocybin experience and to integrate the prior day's experience. Along with group discussion and private conversations with therapists and facilitators throughout the week, MycoMeditations combines multiple psilocybin sessions with hours of intensive therapy for a unique retreat style.
The ratio of staff, such as therapists and facilitators, are about one staff member per two guests on average. MycoMeditations' staff are highly trained and experienced. With a record of over 1,000 guests successfully completing its psilocybin-assisted retreats, and having earned a Five Star Rating on TripAdvisor, MycoMeditations offers proven, professional and personalized healing experiences for depression, anxiety, and other conditions in a safe, beautiful and caring setting.
About MycoMeditations
MycoMeditations, a pioneering leader in the expanding fields of legal psychedelic therapy and wellness tourism is driven by its commitment to charting a new way forward for psychological care, therapeutics, research and legalization by providing safe, life-affirming experiences guided by expert facilitators and mental health professionals.
Justin Townsend, MycoMeditation's CEO
Media Contact:
Steve_Johnston@capolog.com
SOURCE: MycoMeditations
https://www.accesswire.com/685356/VICE-News-Selects-MycoMeditations-Psilocybin-Assisted-Wellness-Retreat-To-Showcase-Its-Healing-Power-and-Psychedelic-Capitalism-In-Action
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.