VICE News Selects MycoMeditations' Psilocybin-Assisted Wellness Retreat To Showcase Its Healing Power and Psychedelic Capitalism In Action

TREASURE BEACH, JAMAICA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / MycoMeditations , a pioneering leader in psychedelic therapy and wellness tourism, is included toward the conclusion of a new ground-breaking VICE News program, Psychedelic Capitalism, with award-winning news host Charlet Duboc , who experiences first-hand the psychological healing power and health benefits of its well-respected psilocybin-assisted wellness retreats.

"While we were initially hesitant, the respect the VICE News team gave to the entire process and protocols that we had mutually agreed to, worked nicely, and best of all, everyone felt better for the experience both during and afterwards," said Justin Townsend , MycoMeditation's CEO and Lead Facilitator. "We are excited to share with the rest of the world, the high level of standards and professionalism that MycoMeditations' retreats adhere to and we expect our brand of wellness retreats will expand to wherever psilocybin is permitted," he added.

Beyond what viewers saw in the VICE News program, all guests participate in group therapy each morning in preparation of their upcoming psilocybin experience and to integrate the prior day's experience. Along with group discussion and private conversations with therapists and facilitators throughout the week, MycoMeditations combines multiple psilocybin sessions with hours of intensive therapy for a unique retreat style.

The ratio of staff, such as therapists and facilitators, are about one staff member per two guests on average. MycoMeditations' staff are highly trained and experienced. With a record of over 1,000 guests successfully completing its psilocybin-assisted retreats, and having earned a Five Star Rating on TripAdvisor , MycoMeditations offers proven, professional and personalized healing experiences for depression, anxiety, and other conditions in a safe, beautiful and caring setting.

About MycoMeditations

MycoMeditations , a pioneering leader in the expanding fields of legal psychedelic therapy and wellness tourism is driven by its commitment to charting a new way forward for psychological care, therapeutics, research and legalization by providing safe, life-affirming experiences guided by expert facilitators and mental health professionals.

Justin Townsend, MycoMeditation's CEO

Media Contact:

Steve_Johnston@capolog.com

SOURCE: MycoMeditations

View source version on accesswire.com: