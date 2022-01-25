Dolphin Entertainment to Participate at the Blockchain Conference "Trends in the World of NFTs and Crypto" Presented by Maxim Group and Hosted by M-Vest on January 27 at 10:30 AM EST

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. DLPN, a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announced today that Bill O'Dowd, Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the Blockchain Conference "Trends in the World of NFTs and Crypto" presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, January 27 at 10:30 AM EST.
Mr. O'Dowd with partake in a panel discussion, "Creating NFTs", moderated by Allen Klee, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group.
Conference agenda and registration details can be found at: https://m-vest.com/events/2022-blockchain-conference.
About Dolphin Entertainment
Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their collective expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.
This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
CONTACT
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com
SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/685282/Dolphin-Entertainment-to-Participate-at-the-Blockchain-Conference-Trends-in-the-World-of-NFTs-and-Crypto-Presented-by-Maxim-Group-and-Hosted-by-M-Vest-on-January-27-at-1030-AM-EST
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
