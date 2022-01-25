Cuentas Adds New Features to Mobile Banking App

Get Paid 2 Days Earlier via Direct Deposit. New Products in the Mobile App Digital Store.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Cuentas, Inc. CUENCUENW ("Cuentas"), a leading fintech provider of mobile banking and payment solutions, has added several new features to its mobile banking app.

Available in the Apple App Store and Google Play store, the Cuentas App is the convenient mobile banking app that gives consumers access to their money, their way. In the latest version of the App, Cuentas gives cardholders more flexibility and convenience than ever, with:

2 Day Earlier payment access with direct deposit: Cuentas cardholders can now get access to their money up to two days faster when they directly deposit their wages or government benefit checks.

Cuentas cardholders can now get access to their money up to two days faster when they directly deposit their wages or government benefit checks. P2P Payments with no fee: Cuentas cardholders can send or request money directly to or from family and friends who are also cardholders right from the Cuentas App. There is no fee for App-to-App transfers done on the Cuentas App.

Cuentas cardholders can send or request money directly to or from family and friends who are also cardholders right from the Cuentas App. There is no fee for App-to-App transfers done on the Cuentas App. More retail digital products with discounts in the Cuentas Digital Store: Exclusive for cardholders, Cuentas lets users shop even more popular brands than ever at discounted prices from the Cuentas Digital Store within the Cuentas App. Cardholders simply click and save, and the App will automatically calculate and show each discount during the purchase process. Discounts may range from 2% to 50%, depending on the product.

New features to manage money

App users can get notified every time they send or receive money, see their transaction history at any time, and choose from other notification options to manage the flow of funds more easily right in their Cuentas account.

Anyone 18 or older can download the Cuentas App and apply for a card. There is no credit check, or bank account required, and cardholders can register with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) or a social security number (SSN) and the matrícula consular is also accepted as a secondary form of identification. It's easy to load money to get started, learn more at cuentas.com.

"With these new features and products, we continue to improve the user experience for new and current Cuentas cardholders, stated Jeff Johnson", CEO of Cuentas. "These advances should provide for stronger retention statistics as well.", added Johnson.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. CUENCUENW is a fintech e-banking and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology that delivers digital financial services to the underbanked and un-banked Hispanic, Latino and immigrant populations including mobile and online banking, prepaid debit, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transferring, and other services. The Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. For more information, visit https://cuentas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this news release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements that are preceded by, followed by, or that include such words as "believe," "plan," or "expect" or similar statements are forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations

Cuentas, Inc.

800-611-3622

info@cuentas.com

SOURCE: Cuentas, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: