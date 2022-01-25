Aftermath Islands Partner Hourglass Escapes to Create Unique Virtual Escape Room Experiences for Its Metaverse

Popular adventures allow players to participate in metaverse team play and earn rewards

TORONTO, ON, BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS and SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.LQIDLQAVF(FRA:4T51 ) ("Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the "Company"), a global blockchain and fintech solutions company, focused on digital identity, integrated avatars and the metaverse, is pleased to announce that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited has signed an initial partnership agreement with Hourglass Escapes LLC, a Seattle based, award winning, real world and virtual escape room creator that has a number of key licenses including Evil Dead 2: Dead by DawnTM voted the best remote escape room in the USA in 2020 according to Escape Authority and Escape the Roomers. Aftermath Islands and Hourglass are creating and building several themed virtual escape rooms that will allow Aftermath Islands players to participate in virtual team adventures and earn Aftermath Credits, the planned metaverse currency, and limited edition NFTs. The first Aftermath escape room test games are slated for mid-2022 as part of the Aftermath Islands initial experience launch.

With over 2,000 Escape Rooms in the US and Canada, and the phenomenon growing globally with over 50,000 escape rooms hosting millions of players, especially the millennial generation, IBISWorld in its September 2020 paper reported that the industry had grown to over USD $465 Million annually in the US alone. Since 2016, Hourglass' team of award-winning movie, television and theme park creators and designers have focused on creating experiences that promote entertainment and team building in an exciting and fun interactive environment. With the pandemic, Hourglass enhanced its focus to create human avatar and first person view enabled escape rooms. Aftermath Islands, together with Liquid Avatar Technologies' wholly owned subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios and their Meta Hero Project are planning to work to enable immersive 3D technologies to enhance the virtual escape experience.

"We are very excited to be a part of the creative team of Aftermath Islands. We are looking forward to bringing escape rooms into the metaverse and crafting compelling stories to gamify the virtual space", said Seth Wolfson - Owner, Creative Director Hourglass Escapes.

Aftermath Islands has already initiated a successful launch of the initial first 3 phases of its virtual land sales program and is planning to grant access to the virtual escape rooms from a number of different quest points on islands and through the upcoming Aftermath Islands Explorers' League, a community center that will manage many operations and services for the Aftermath Islands Metaverse.

"We are excited to work with Seth and his team at Hourglass as we look to develop a wide range of virtual and interactive experiences for Aftermath Islands players and virtual landowners," said David Lucatch, Managing Director Aftermath Islands Metaverse, Oasis Digital Studios and CEO of Liquid Avatar Technologies. "Virtual escape rooms are a natural fit for our environment as we look to create theme-based quests, entertainment, education and rewards that allow our participants to have an ever-increasing number of activities in the Aftermath Islands Metaverse."

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is also exploring and welcomes partnerships, that will create new and interactive virtual experiences, including escape rooms.

About Hourglass Escapes - www.hourglassescapes.com

Hourglass Escapes LLC has been an award-winning innovator in escape room entertainment since 2016. Founded by Seth Wolfson, who's worked in film, TV, and theme parks since 1988, Hourglass is the home of top-notch games like the officially licensed Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn and the forthcoming Arkham Horror Files™ official escape room Mystery at Innsmouth. Throughout the pandemic, Hourglass remained open for virtual escape-room adventures, adapting all three of its in-person games for virtual avatar versions. Hourglass has also shipped over a dozen online and virtual escape rooms, with more to come.

For more information, please visit hourglassescapes.com

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited - www.aftermathislands.com

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation which is 50% owned by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

Aftermath Islands as first described in the initial whitepaper published in 2017 and then subsequently updated, was based on the premise of a water-world with islands that represented destinations in a global virtual game. Since then, the Aftermath Islands metaverse has evolved and now represents exciting themed based islands, communities, and estates where players can experience a wide range of adventures and opportunities.

In Aftermath Islands' virtual world, users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property and assets, like buildings, crafted items, transport, and other items all through NFTs, a non-fungible token that represents the ownership of virtual and other assets. Each plot or parcel of VL is unique and owners get to choose what content they want to publish on their VL. This can range from simple scenery and structures to an interactive game, store, warehouse, dwelling, facility, or destination. Users can purchase VL as well as all other goods and services in Aftermath Islands with CREDITS, the current code name for in-game currency, fiat and other authorized currencies, coins, and tokens.

Aftermath Islands is a shared virtual world, much like the Metaverse described by author Ernest Cline in his science-fiction novels Ready Player One and Ready Player Two. Expected to launch mid-2022, Aftermath Islands will allow users to connect and interact with each other, create content, craft, participate in activities and quests and play games. Aftermath Islands will have a virtual economy where users can engage in a myriad of in-world economic transactions as well as monetize the content, items, quests, and applications they build.

For more information about Aftermath Islands, please visit www.aftermathislands.com

About Oasis Digital Studios Limited - www.oasisdigitalstudios.com

Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis") brings together leading individuals and organizations in blockchain technology, computer graphics, augmented reality, entertainment, art, sports, gaming, music, media, comic book, memorabilia, and pop culture arenas to support the fast-paced and growing digital collectible and NFT marketplace. The Oasis business model is to create storytelling, experiential and collectible partnerships with artists, sports personalities, talent, brands, and commercial enterprises to create digital offerings and digital / physical product programs via digital collectibles and NFTs. Oasis uses multimedia, cinematics, animations, and other techniques to create unique products together with the latest Augmented Reality and virtual technologies to tell the Artist and Talent stories providing immersive experiences for Digital Collectibles and NFTs. The Oasis AR Enhanced NFT experience, powered by ImagineAR, will be available exclusively through the Liquid Avatar Mobile App, which features the ability for users to create digital icons that allow them to manage, control and create value from their biometrically verified digital identity, and is available on Google Play and in the Apple App Store.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) has been developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC, the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI"), The Linux Foundation and a founding member of the Lumedic Exchange.

The Company has a suite of early-stage revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including KABN KASH, a cash back and reward program that has over 500 leading online merchants and is working to release its own branded network payment card.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions and has acquired 50% of the Aftermath Islands Metaverse program.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" LQID.

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

