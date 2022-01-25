Med-X Appoints Respected Pest Control Professional Gregory Pettis as Vice President of Business Development of its Nature-Cide Division

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Med-X, Inc. , a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, today announced the appointment of respected pest control professional Gregory Pettis as Vice President of Business Development to further drive broader expansion of its global customer base for Med-X's Nature-Cide products.

Gregory Pettis brings 28 years of sales and business management experience to Med-X, having founded Dominion Pest Control - a leading Pennsylvania-based pest control and exterminating educator. Dominion is a certified partner representative for Med-X's Nature-Cide products, having received extensive media coverage including WGAL, Fox 43, CBS 21 in addition to features in Lancaster Newspapers and the York Daily Record. Over the years, Gregory has worked closely with the Dominion staff to ensure that customers were consistently satisfied with the experience they received from Dominion's award-winning team.

"Gregory's business development acumen, paired with his extensive experience as a pest control business professional, presents an incredible opportunity to continue to accelerate worldwide adoption of our Nature-Cide products," said Matthew Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Med-X. "His invaluable relationships with premier partners within the pest control industry positions Nature-Cide to enhance our distribution footprint, while his deep product-level knowledge - developed through his long-time use of Nature-Cide in his own business - provides a truly unique perspective that few business development professionals can offer.

"Gregory has already begun to make an exciting impact at Med-X, positioning us for significant relationship momentum going into 2022 and beyond. We look forward to working closely with him going forward to scale our Nature-Cide business to the next-level, helping to create sustainable value for our shareholders for many years to come," concluded Mills.

Pettis added: "I am truly privileged to join the team at Med-X, and excited to build on the company's solid roster of existing strategic partnerships. As a representative for Nature-Cide, I have long been impressed by its safety and efficacy, which my customers have long appreciated. My chief focus at Med-X will be to uncover new partnerships to enhance sell-through, with the end-goal of higher revenues to the business."

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the international pest control , health and wellness markets. Capitalizing on its diverse family of in-house brands to offer safe alternatives to conventional chemical and pharmaceutical products using all-natural ingredients, Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar distributor and on-site services presence in key national markets. For more information, please visit www.medx-rx.com .

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

The securities offered by Med-X, Inc. hereby are highly speculative. Investing in shares of MED-X, INC. involves significant risk. This investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that an investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities and if and when a public market develops following this offering it may not continue. You should read the Regulation A+ Offering Circular Securities and Exchange Commission filings before making any investment in the Company. This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

