Auburn University Selects PrintRite3D(R) to Support Several Additive Manufacturing Projects

Solution Supports Initiative of The National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence (NCAME) in Support of Aviation and Space Industries

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Sigma Labs, Inc. SGLB ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, today announced that its PrintRite3D® in-process quality assurance solution has been purchased by Auburn University, based in Auburn, Alabama. The PrintRite3D solution will be installed on the university's EOS M290 machine and is the start of an academic and industrial collaboration between the university and Sigma Labs. Sigma Labs will deploy its system under a commercial lease/purchase program that provides more flexible and acceptable terms for academic institutions and early adopters.

PrintRite3D will be implemented to support several projects at the Auburn University National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence (NCAME) to utilize 3D printed (additively manufactured) components to improve commercial air and space travel. As reported by the Auburn University Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, NCAME is funded by a $3 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The objective is to address issues related to the variability in additive manufacturing machines, as well as generate an understanding of how microscopic anomalies in the 3D-printed metals affect overall fatigue and fracture properties.

"This is what I call the ‘Achilles' heel' of additive manufacturing," said NCAME director Nima Shamsaei, Philpott-WestPoint Stevens Distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering. "Such variations make the qualification and certification of AM materials and parts challenging. We intend to use PrintRite3D to detect anomalies during fabrication and relate them to the variations in mechanical performance of 3D-printed parts."

According to Mark Ruport, President and CEO of Sigma Labs, "We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Auburn University, and especially the opportunity to participate with the exciting partnership between NCAME, NASA, the FAA, and Auburn. These great organizations are working hard to find methods to utilize 3D printed parts to support aviation and space industries. In close coordination with the NCAME, we are also supporting the efforts of the ASTM International Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence, with the objective of closing AM standards and workforce gaps."

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA™) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

About Auburn University Samuel Ginn College of Engineering

The Samuel Ginn College of Engineering at Auburn has a long and rich tradition of excellence in engineering education. Our mission is to provide the best student-centered engineering experience in America. We are the highest ranked engineering program in the state of Alabama, and consistently rank among the top institutions in the country. We produce more than one third of Alabama's engineering graduates, and our prominent alumni include industry leading CEOs, four astronauts and Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Inc.

About the National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence (NCAME)

The National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence (NCAME) was founded in 2017 through a collaboration between Auburn University (AU) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) leveraged by a signed AU/NASA Space Act Agreement. The center is also a founding partner of the ASTM Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence. NCAME aims to guide multi-disciplinary research and foster effective collaborations amongst industry, government, academia, non-profit organizations, and ASTM committees for ensuring a coordinated, global effort toward rapidly closing standards and workforce development gaps in additive manufacturing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, market and other conditions, Sigma Labs' business and financial condition, the extent of the market's acceptance of PrintRite3D® version 7.0, Sigma Labs' ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, and the impact of COVID-19, general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma Labs' public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Sigma Labs' Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SGLB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Steven Gersten

Sigma Internal IR

813-334-9745

investors@sigmalabsinc.com

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: