MediXall Announces Continued Expansion of the Health Karma Partner Program with the Addition of Leading Insurance Agency, BHC Insurance

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / MediXall Group Inc. MDXL, an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced today its wholly-owned subsidiary, Health Karma™ has expanded the Company's Partner Program with the addition of BHC Insurance, the third largest independent insurance agency in Arkansas. BHC Insurance selected Health Karma to help clients drive engagement, education and savings through a modern all-in-one consumer healthcare experience. BHC is a full-service independent insurance agency specializing in business, personal, life and health insurance.

BHC Insurance will now be able to offer virtual health benefits to their client's employees, regardless of if they are full time, part time or 1099. This will allow employees of all industries and pay grades to manage their health through access to a $0 copay virtual primary, urgent, and behavioral care. Moreover, Health Karma provides its members significant discounts to prescriptions, dental care, eye care, hearing and medical equipment.

For more than 100 years, BHC Insurance has been protecting all facets of their customers business. Serving employers throughout Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Southern Midwest BHC Insurance's mission is to provide clients with innovative insurance solutions. From understanding unique risk exposures in the complex world of contract surety and bonding, to structuring the most advantageous employee benefits program - BHC Insurance explores, understands and plans for their clients success.

The Broker team at BHC has already begun the process of partnering Health Karma's valuable resources with clients throughout the region. "The need for not only primary care but mental health solutions has never greater. Unfortunately the current landscape makes it difficult for individuals to access providers in a timely manner. These individuals are left with the option of spending hours in the waiting room of a walk-in clinic or weeks for the next appointment with their PCP. Health Karma has now solved these issues for many of our clients" - said James McMillan, BHC Insurance Vice President of Employee Benefits.

"BHC Insurance is a trusted insurance leader in Arkansas and Oklahoma, and we are very excited about joining forces with such a strong player in what we feel is a market area with tremendous growth potential," said Health Karma CEO Travis Jackson. "By partnering with BHC Insurance, the opportunity to expand through a top professional benefits leader increases the ability to provide health care access, education and assistance with benefits members can immediately use."

For more information on Health Karma, visit their official website: www.healthkarma.org and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information on BHC Insurance, visit www.bhca.com.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company whose mission is to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.healthkarma.org.

