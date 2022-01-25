Energy Recovery to Host Year End and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Energy Recovery, Inc. ERII today announced it will release its financial results for the year and quarterly period ending December 31, 2021, on February 24, 2022 after market close.
The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and year-end financial results and related matters on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET.
EARNINGS RELEASE
Thursday, February 24, 2022 (after market close)
LIVE CONFERENCE CALL
Thursday, February 24, 2022, 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET
Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 709-8150
Listen-only, Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 689-8354
Access code: 13726065
CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
Expiration: Thursday, March 24, 2022
US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 660-6853
Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 612-7415
Access code: 13726065
Investors may also access the live call or the replay over the internet at ir.energyrecovery.com/websites/energyrecover/English/2200/calendar.html
The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery ERII creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for water desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, visitwww.energyrecovery.com.
Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@energyrecovery.com
+1 (281) 962-8105
