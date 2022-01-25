Duos Technologies Awarded Automatic Pantograph Inspection System Contract with Large Canadian Transit Agency

Landmark Contract Represents First Strategic Transit Partner in Canada for Duos

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") DUOT through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc. the leading provider of machine vision-based and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions for the rail industry, has been awarded a contract for its Automatic Pantograph Inspection System (apis®) with a large Canadian transit agency. The total contract is valued at over $500,000. The system will be installed and fully operational this calendar year and ongoing annual support and maintenance will be provided by Duos.

The Company believes this recent order is indicative of a trend in the railroad industry to accelerate the implementation of automated railcar inspection systems and the integration of the systems into their various mechanical departments.

Duos' Automatic Pantograph Inspection System (apis®) captures high-resolution imagery of the pantograph assembly including the slips, arms and guides for the purpose of mechanical inspection while the railcars are in transit. This system is a core module of Duos' Railcar Inspection Portal for transit rail applications and can be combined with its truevue360™ Expert Artificial Intelligence platform for fully automated inspection processes. In addition to reducing the risk of line teardowns, this technology allows the transit agency's maintenance teams to conduct inspections safely and more quickly from a distance and help keep its fleets fully operational.

"This agreement marks a major step forward for our company as well as the transit industry at large," said Duos CEO Chuck Ferry. "We are looking forward to expanding our transit business into Canada through this initial deployment with a major operator and appreciate the forward thinking of our new partner in adopting technology to solve some of today's biggest problems. As more rail operators in new geographies and environments look to improve safety, increase efficiency, and reduce cost for their operations, Duos expects to play a major role in supporting that collective transition."

The Company is currently in active, late-stage discussions with several existing and potential new customers on additional deployments. Duos expects to provide material announcements related to these developments in the coming weeks.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. DUOT, based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent vision based technology solutions supporting rail, logistics, intermodal and government customers that streamline operations, improve safety and reduce costs. The Company provides cutting edge solutions that automate the mechanical and security inspection of fast-moving trains, trucks and automobiles through a broad range of proprietary hardware, software, information technology and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

