PTAB Issues Rulings in ParkerVision IPRs Filed by Intel

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / ParkerVision, Inc. PRKR announced today that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") issued its final written decisions in Inter-Partes Review proceedings that Intel Corporation ("Intel") had filed against two ParkerVision patents.

The PTAB ruled in ParkerVision's favor on all seven challenged patent claims for ParkerVision's patent no. 7539474 ("the '474 Patent") and ruled against ParkerVision with regard to the one challenged claim ("Claim 3") for ParkerVision's patent no. 7110444 ("the '444 Patent").

The '474 Patent and the '444 Patent are two of twelve total patents that ParkerVision has asserted against Intel in patent infringement cases in the Western District of Texas. Intel filed IPRs against the ‘474 Patent and the '444 Patent in 2020, and the PTAB issued its decision to institute proceedings for both patents in January 2021. The '444 Patent is one of at least ten patents also asserted against TCL Industries Holdings Co. Ltd., Hisense Co., Ltd. and LG Electronics, Inc. in the Western District of Texas.

Jeffrey Parker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ParkerVision stated, "We are pleased with the PTAB's overall favorable decision, which preserved the validity of all of the challenged claims of our ‘474 Patent. We do not expect the loss of Claim 3 of our '444 Patent to negatively impact our case against Intel or any other parties in the Western District of Texas as we have numerous other patents and claims asserted in each of those cases."

Mr. Parker continued, "Defendants often use the IPR process in patent infringement litigation as a mechanism to delay proceedings. We are fortunate that in most circumstances to date, the Waco court in the Western District of Texas has not stayed patent infringement actions pending IPR decisions. As a result, our infringement cases in Texas are proceeding expeditiously toward trial."

Intel has one additional IPR pending against ParkerVision's patent no. 8190108 with a decision from the PTAB expected in July 2022. Intel's deadline to file additional IPRs for the other patents asserted against them has expired.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. PRKR invents, develops, and licenses cutting edge, proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies that enable wireless solution providers to make and sell advanced wireless communication products. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's SEC reports, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2021. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

Contact:

Cindy French

Chief Financial Officer

cfrench@parkervision.com

Tony Vignieri

Communications Director

tvignieri@parkervision.com

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: