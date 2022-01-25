Hans-Peter Bermin has been appointed Chief Risk Officer by crypto investment firm Hilbert Group

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Hilbert Group HILB (FRA:999)

Hilbert Group AB, the Nasdaq First North listed investment firm (ticker Hilb B) focusing on digital assets and blockchain technology, has appointed Hans-Peter Bermin to join the executive team as Chief Risk Officer (CRO).

Hans-Peter has 20 years of experience in investment banking, notably in product development and risk management. He has held several high-profile positions at tier-1 investment banks in London, such as JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley, leading global teams within the fixed income structured product space. Most recently, he was a senior consultant at the hedge fund Capula Global, focusing on their equity volatility business.

"Hans-Peter is a solid match as CRO for Hilbert Group," said Niclas Sandström, Hilbert Group's CEO. "Hans-Peter's extensive career in risk management and quantitative research will strengthen Hilbert Group asset management and be instrumental for the development of new investment products and investment strategies. Hans Peter has the fairly unique combination of being a veteran practitioner in financial markets, while at the same time being a first-class researcher with a strong academic background. This appointment will ensure that Hilbert Group stays at the forefront of trading strategy development, risk management and applied financial research."

"Hilbert Group has an interesting, well diversified, business model that uniquely positions the firm," says Hans-Peter Bermin, and continues: "I believe Hilbert Group can provide exciting investment opportunities and analytics services for our clients. Also, investing in Hilbert Group is a simple, secure and prudent way to get exposure to the full spectrum of digital assets, without having to worry about the operational risks involved".

Hans-Peter Bermin's appointment is effective immediately.

