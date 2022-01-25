TLD3 Entertainment Enters Manufacturing Agreement with Kwan Chiu Radio Mfg. Co., Ltd. for the Production of the TLD3's Streambeatz(TM) Wireless Hi Def Audio Streaming Technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / TLD3 Entertainment Inc (www.tldecorp.com) a New York City based digital entertainment and technology company which trades on the OTC Pink-Sheets under ticker symbol TLDE, has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Kwan Chiu Radio Mfg. Co., Ltd (KCR) of Taoyuan City, Taiwan. The agreement is a follow up to an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between TLD3 and KCR for the commercial development of TLD3's Streambeatz audio streaming technology product. It is anticipated that the product will be available in the market place by early Q2 of 2022.
Kwan Chiu Radio Mfg. Co.,Ltd. (http://www.kcr.com.tw) is a 70-year-old company, and a leading electronic technology manufacturer with expertise in audio, electrical circuitry, research and development. KCR is dedicated to high quality development and manufacturing.
Kwan Chiu Radio Mfg. Co., Ltd. Headquarters
The Streambeatz Hi Def Audio streaming technology (www.streambeatzplayer.com) is an integrated wireless digital to analog platform capable of transforming the latest Hi Def audio formats like FLAC and MPEG4 into beautiful full sounding analog soundstage. Streambeatz is targeted to the $50 billion plus wireless and automotive audio streaming markets.
Streambeatz will initially be manufactured and sold as a single mobile unit but will quickly expand to include audiophile headphones, gaming headphones and automotive audio streaming products. TLD3 and KCR will develop manufacturing plans for Streambeatz mobile players as well as prototypes for headphones and the automotive markets.
Prior to entering the manufacturing agreement, KCR tested the Streambeatz audio streaming technology in its audio testing laboratory in Taiwan. Willy Chow who brokered the relationship between the two parties said in follow up conversations with KCR that "StreamBeatz provides a very impressive audio experience." StreamBeatz transforms all high end Hi Def digital audio formats into a beautiful sounding analog sound experience. KCR is excited for the opportunity to develop the Streambeatz audio streaming technology for commercial use.
Contact:
Gerald Baugh (646) 983.6155
Willy Chow (510) 468.8290
SOURCE: TLD3 Entertainment Group, Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/684861/TLD3-Entertainment-Enters-Manufacturing-Agreement-with-Kwan-Chiu-Radio-Mfg-Co-Ltd-for-the-Production-of-the-TLD3s-StreambeatzTM-Wireless-Hi-Def-Audio-Streaming-Technology
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
