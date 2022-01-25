Resgreen Group Announces Additional Purchase Order from Atlantic Precision Products

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Resgreen Group International RGGI, a leading mobile robot company, announced today an additional purchase order received from Atlantic Precision Products.
RGGI will be augmenting BotWay Express with a virtual automatic storage and retrieval system (VASRS). In this case, BotWay Express, RGGI's state-of-the-art traffic control and monitoring software that controls the entire AGV/AMR/AGC/Smart Peripherals, is being upgraded with a smart camera giving it an eye in the sky that is able to track, monitor, and report within the system. This augmentation will promote an increase in productivity and speed.
A dedicated monitoring and control system is being added for increased security. BotWay will also be augmented to integrate into the customer's automatic inventory management system in order to streamline the process and greatly reduce the chance for manual errors.
"We are pleased to be able to offer added materials and services to the Atlantic Precision Products system in order to assist with productivity and efficiency." said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International. "With labor shortages being an issue across the board, we are proud to be able to offer timely and cost-effective solutions with our material handling systems."
For a complete review of the company please visit https://resgreengroup.com
About Resgreen Group International (RGGI):
RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.
RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com.
About Atlantic Precision Products (APP):
Atlantic Precision Products' injection molding capabilities offer clamping forces ranging from 35 tons to 528 tons over the span of 44 injection molding machines - set up to handle both low-volume production and high-volume production injection molding needs.
Whether you have a completely new idea for a product, or you have an existing design you would like to improve, we can offer the engineering services you need. Atlantic Precision Products also offers a full range of metrology and mold flow analysis services - guaranteeing optimal operational performance and capability on every project.
Our engineers are highly experienced in Rapid Prototyping. We can help you select the most appropriate rapid process for your unique plastic product needs - ensuring you meet even the most stringent time demands, while guaranteeing production of the highest quality plastic products.
Media Contact:
Sarah Carlson
Email: scarlson@companystorytellers.com
Business Contact:
Parsh Patel, RGGI President and CEO
Phone: 586.265.2376
Email: info@resgreengroup.com
SOURCE: Resgreen Group International, Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/685243/Resgreen-Group-Announces-Additional-Purchase-Order-from-Atlantic-Precision-Products
