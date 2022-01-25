Significantly Reduced Tumor Growth with Tumorad(R) According to New Preclinical Results

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Spago Nanomedical SPAGO(FRA:7UX.F)
Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) today announced new results which show that the company's leading candidate drug Tumorad (177Lu-SN201) significantly reduces tumor growth and prolongs survival in a preclinical model for colorectal cancer. Together with previously communicated clinical and preclinical results, the new results provide additional support for the company's unique platform technology with nanoparticles for use in several different cancer indications.
The new results show that SN201 loaded with the clinically validated isotope lutetium 177 (177Lu) delays tumor growth and prolongs survival by 39% in a preclinical model of colorectal cancer compared to the control group. The results reinforce previous preclinical results with 177Lu-SN201 from a mouse model in aggressive breast cancer. Together with the recently communicated interim results from the company's ongoing phase 1 study with SpagoPix (SN132D), the results show the strength and breadth of the company's platform technology.
"We are currently evaluating various alternatives to optimize clinical development and the path to the market. With 177Lu-SN201 we have the opportunity to supplement or combine existing standard treatments, and we see interesting possibilities in both larger indications and rarer, so-called orphan indications", said Mats Hansen, CEO of Spago Nanomedical.
A first clinical trial with SN201 in humans is planned to start in 2022. Work is underway to produce study protocols and documentation for applications to relevant authorities, as well as identification of suitable hospitals for the study. In parallel, the production of GMP materials continues at an external contract manufacturer (CMO). The clinical study will be carried out in cancer patients and is designed to document safety of 177Lu-SN201 at different doses, as well as evaluating early proof of concept of its anti-tumor effects.
The clinical need for new types of cancer treatment is great. 177Lu-SN201 is being developed as a new type of radionuclide therapy for the treatment of cancer, where tumors are radiated locally inside the body. Because the material accumulates in fast-growing tumors, the treatment has the potential to reach both aggressive and disseminated tumors. 177Lu-SN201 is considered to be able to treat tumors alone or in synergy with other types of therapies. The project is protected by approved patents in several strategically important regions, including the US, the EU and Japan.
For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se
Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish nanomedicines company in clinical development phase. The company´s development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise diagnosis and treatment of solid tumors. Spago Nanomedical´s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market SPAGO. For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.
FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company, +46 8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se .
Attachments
Significantly reduced tumor growth with Tumorad® according to new preclinical results
SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical
https://www.accesswire.com/685324/Significantly-Reduced-Tumor-Growth-with-TumoradR-According-to-New-Preclinical-Results
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.