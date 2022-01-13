dievini and the Federal Republic of Germany Amend Shareholders' Agreement Regarding Investments in CureVac N.V.

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Today dievini and the Federal Republic of Germany announced the signing of a supplement to the shareholders' agreement between Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) and the investment company dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG (dievini), DH-LT-Investments GmbH, and Dietmar Hopp related to their common shares in CureVac N.V. (CureVac) CVAC. The shareholders' agreement was originally signed on 16 June 2020. It governs, among other things, the voting behavior of the shareholders, the appointment of members to the Supervisory Board of CureVac, and certain holding periods and rights of first offer mechanisms for CureVac common shares. Today, both dievini and the KfW made a 13-D filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which sets out details of the supplement to the shareholders' agreement.
The supplement to the shareholders' agreement has been agreed because of succession planning for Dietmar Hopp's estate. As part of this succession arrangement, ownership of dievini will be transferred entirely to the Hopp family. The managing co-partners of dievini next to Dietmar Hopp will leave dievini in their current capacity and will, in the course of the separation, directly receive proportional stakes according to their holdings in CureVac and dievini's other portfolio companies as consideration. Notwithstanding this change in the ownership of dievini, the departing managing co-partners will continue to act as managing directors of dievini's general partner and oversee the investments in the portfolio companies.
In due course and solely to finance the restructuring (including tax obligations for involved parties), dievini intends to sell CureVac common shares. Apart from this, dievini, Dietmar Hopp and his holding company, DH-LT-Investments, as well as the Federal Republic of Germany currently do not plan to sell CureVac common shares to third parties.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
About dievini
dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG is a holding company of SAP co-founder Dietmar Hopp with an investment focus on innovative biotechnology companies. dievini holds investments in a total of nine companies in Germany, Switzerland, and Italy, almost all of which are developing diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines against serious diseases such as cancer, bacterial and viral infections, and neurodegenerative disorders based on deep clinical-molecular expertise and novel technological approaches. Dietmar Hopp and dievini have been shareholders of CureVac AG, Tübingen, since 2005. Currently, dievini holds approximately 42% of the common shares in CureVac.
Media Contact dievini
Katja Arnold, MC Services AG
Phone: +49 (0)89 210 228 40
dievini@mc-services.eu
Media Contact Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action
Dr. Beate Baron, Press Spokesperson
Phone: +49 (0)30 18 615 7667
beate.baron@bmwi.bund.de
SOURCE: dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG
https://www.accesswire.com/683455/dievini-and-the-Federal-Republic-of-Germany-Amend-Shareholders-Agreement-Regarding-Investments-in-CureVac-NV
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
