Stans Energy Announces AGSM Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Stans Energy Corp. HREHREEF, ("Stans" or the "Company"), reports on the following results from its Annual and General Special Meeting held on Jan. 06, 2022:

Election of Directors:

The Nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2022 AGSM were elected as directors of Stans Energy Corp. Detailed Results of the votes by ballot for the election of directors held at the AGSM are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Rodney Irwin 20,353,849 97.778% 463,765 2.23% Gordon Baker 20,354,349 97.775% 463,265 2.23% Douglas Underhill 20,354,349 97.775% 463,265 2.23% Boris Aryev 20,262,349 97.33% 555265 2.67% Albert Grenke 20,354,349 97.775% 463,265 2.23%

Appointment of Auditors

PKF Antares, Chartered Professional Accountants has been appointed auditors of the corporation to hold office until the close of the next annual general meeting of shareholders at such remuneration as may be fixed by the directors and the directors are hereby authorized to fix such remuneration. Results for the appointment of auditors are as follows:

20,353,349 (97.77%) votes for and 464,265 (2.23%) votes withheld

Stock Option Plan

The Stans Energy Corp. 10% rolling Stock Option Plan has been approved by the shareholders. Results as follows:

18,826,227 (90.434%) votes for and 1,991,387 (9.566%) votes against.

Appointment of Officers.

The Board of Directors meeting held at the same date made the following appointments, subject to acceptance of the TSX:

Boris Aryev as Interim President and CEO of the Company. Rodney Irwin is re-appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Shares for Debt Settlement

The Company reports that former CFO, Olga Stevens, has been issued 1,120,000 shares at $0.05 per share to settle partial debt owed from salary arrears dating from July 2019 to May 2021. The Shares for Debt Settlement Agreement was approved by Stans Board of Directors on January 6, 2022.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. is a resource development company focused on advancing rare and specialty metals properties and processing technologies. Previously, the Company acquired, among other things, the right to mine the past producing rare earth mine, Kutessay II, in the Kyrgyz Republic. Due to the expropriation actions taken by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Company proceeded with the international arbitration litigation to protect the Company's rights and in August 2019 won the Arbitration including damages for over US$24,000,000 plus interest. The rights to collect damages were assigned to the Litigation Funders to repay for the funding provided under Litigation Funding Agreements.

We seek safe harbour.

Contact Details

Rodney Irwin

Stans Energy Corp

Chairman of the Board

rodney@stansenergy.com

647-426-1865

Boris Aryev

Stans Energy Corp

President & CEO

boris@stansenergy.com

416-716-4748

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This document includes forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, use of proceeds from the Offering, the completion of the Offering, the continued advancement of the company's general business development, research development and the company's development of mineral exploration projects. When used in this press release, the words "will", "shall", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intent", "may", "project", "plan", "should" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Although Stans Energy Corp. believes that their expectations reflected in these forward looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include the potential that fluctuations in the marketplace for the sale of minerals, the inability to implement corporate strategies, the ability to obtain financing and other risks disclosed in our filings made with Canadian Securities Regulators.

SOURCE: Stans Energy Corp.

