Commencement Bank (CBWA) Announces Senior Leadership Promotions

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Commencement Bank CBWA is pleased to announce the promotions of Jerald Kennedy and Rick Larson. Kennedy, who has been with Commencement eight years, will now serve as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer. Larson, who has managed the Bank's credit risk for the past four years, was promoted from Senior Vice President to Executive Vice President and will retain the title of Chief Credit Officer.
"We are fortunate to have such strong individuals whose contributions have been instrumental in the Bank's growth and risk management. I am honored to work alongside such a talented team and support them in advancing their careers with Commencement," said John Manolides, President and CEO.
About Commencement Bank
Commencement Bank, headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, was formed in 2006 to provide traditional, reliable, and sustainable banking in Pierce, South King, Thurston counties and the surrounding areas. Their team of banking experts focuses on personal attention, flexible service, and building strong relationships with customers through state of the art technology as well as traditional delivery systems. As a local bank, Commencement Bank is deeply committed to the community. Commencement Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Commencement Bank. For more information, please visit www.commencementbank.com. For information related to the trading of CBWA, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.
