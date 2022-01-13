IDGlobal Corp. Provides Corporate Update Including Joint Venture with ELA Asset Management Group, LLC

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / IDGlobal Corp. IDGC is pleased to announce a signed Joint Venture Agreement between wholly-owned subsidiary Azure Blockchain, Inc. and ELA Asset Management Group, LLC. The long-term goal of the joint venture is to vertically integrate crypto mining operations end to end, including electricity generation to mined cyber currency. Operations will support owned mining and services to mining customers. The Company will also look to have tactical ownership of assets, based on risk and financial return metrics.

Noveda had a 208% increase in year over year revenue and we continue to expand the corporate portfolio with customers. The upgraded software will be ready to implement at the end of Q1 2022 and we are working on multiple licensing agreements in the global marketplace to broaden the Noveda footprint.

The Company CEO, Sebastien C. DuFort stated, "The Company is excited to finally find a partner with bona-fide experience and access to the industry, we will be exploring various metaverse opportunities, and updating shareholders multiple times in the near future."

ABOUT NOVEDA

Noveda Technologies is an innovative leader in real-time, web-based energy and water monitoring. The company's patented software solutions help reduce energy and water usage, optimize performance of renewable energy systems, and reduce the carbon footprint for new and existing customers across commercial, retail, government and utility sectors. The company is currently headquartered in White Plains, New York.

ABOUT AZURE BLOCKCHAIN

Azure Blockchain will leverage its Blockchain strategy to include various tangible assets, which may include, gold, silver, and other mining assets, real estate, business assets, to name a few. Azure's development, use, and adaptation of blockchain technology is positioned to use newly created currencies to build secure and tangible asset value for the holders. Because blockchain technology shares records of transactions and is updated by a network of computers instead of a central authority, every transaction within the system will be secure, time-stamped, and linked with previous and subsequent transactions that can be seen by anyone with access to a given blockchain. Moreover, the technology has the potential to be ideal when it comes to simplify complicated transactions and helping to digitally track physical assets, such as electricity, as they make their way from point A to point B. Because blockchain can be used to monitor energy consumption, Azure intends to incorporate the technology to be used in conjunction with IoT technology to better measure energy usage and collect payments. This will also serve to assist consumers and businesses to identify where energy is coming from and whether it is from a renewable source.

ABOUT ELA ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC

ELA provides hosting, online marketing, equipment sales and consulting for various cryptocurrency mining operations.

IDGC's Plan of Operations .

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle-market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGlobal Corp. is an organization engaged in the business of fostering early-stage companies through the different developmental phases until the companies have sufficient financial, human, and physical resources to function on their own.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please read the full disclaimer at www.idglobalcorp.io.

Contact: idglobalinfo@gmail.com for more information

IR Contact: 855-464-2535, press 1

SOURCE: ID Global Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com: