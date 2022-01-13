Letter of Intent Formalized for Acquisition

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / NRP Stone, Inc.(OTC PINK:NRPI recently opened formal negotiations to acquire the remaining 20% of the issued and outstanding common stock of Uplift Aerospace, providing NRP Stone, Inc. 100% ownership of Uplift. A Letter of Intent was formalized on January 12, 2022 and the transaction is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. This acquisition is expected to bring additional value to shareholders as a result of Uplift's project with Blue Origin, recently announced contract with NASA, and the Space+ program.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

An emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, Uplift Aerospace is pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

