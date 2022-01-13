Jason Hennessey Wins National Law Review Go-To Thought Leader Award, Distinction Spotlights Hennessey Digital's Content Marketing Strategies for Massive Law Firm Growth

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Jason Hennessey, founder and CEO of top legal industry digital marketing agency Hennessey Digital and author of Law Firm SEO, was named a 2021 National Law Review Go-To Thought Leader in the Business Law category for Content Marketing Strategies.

The leading publication for legal and business law news, the National Law Review awards this distinction to only its top one percent of authors. Hennessey's insights have helped grow Hennessey Digital from a boutique agency to a multi-million dollar global firm, as the National Law Review outlines in its press release:

Law firms are continuously adjusting the way they market themselves, especially online. Digital law firm marketing is a perennial topic in the legal marketing world, and Jason Hennessey provides insights on content marketing strategies, SEO, and link building best practices that help law firms look at their thought leadership and websites differently increasing law firm's exposure and providing new avenues for lawyers to demonstrate their expertise, which is why Mr. Hennessey was selected as a National Law Review 2021 Go-To Thought Leader.

"It's a real honor to receive the Go-To Thought Leadership Award from the National Law Review because it's such a respected trade journal in our industry," Hennessey says, citing the agency's dedication to client service and continual improvement upon its strategies as reasons Hennessey Digital has earned a reputation for excellence in SEO and digital marketing.

On the heels of being named #17 on Los Angeles Business Journal's list of fastest-growing private companies last month, Hennessey Digital continues to make waves in the digital marketing space. The multi-award winning agency published its Vivid Vision for the next three years in late 2021 and is poised for explosive growth in 2022.

About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally recognized SEO leader Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital has grown from a staff of two to more than 100 global employees, specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, paid media and pay-per-click advertising (PPC), conversion rate optimization (CRO), and creative services. Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and grow their businesses through a holistic marketing strategy and made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and was named a Quartz 2021 Best Company for Remote Workers.

