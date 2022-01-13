Novamind Hosts Pioneering Psychedelic Clinical Trial for Opioid Use Disorder

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Novamind Inc. NMNVMDFHN ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today announced it will host a phase I randomized clinical trial for adults with opioid use disorder. The study will investigate the safety and efficacy of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy combined with Mindfulness-Oriented Recovery Enhancement therapy (the "MORE+KAP Clinical Trial").

Recent studies have shown promise for the use of ketamine in treating substance use disorders, including alcohol and cocaine use disorders.1,2 With opioid-related deaths continuing to rise across nearly all populations age 15 and older,3the MORE+KAP Clinical Trial comes at a critical time and makes an important contribution to the early evidence base for effective treatment options.

The MORE+KAP Clinical Trial, led by lead investigator Eric Garland, PhD, LCSW at the University of Utah, is the first to investigate the effects of intramuscular KAP for adult outpatients treated with buprenorphine, a first-line medication for opioid use disorder. The hope is that ketamine will enhance the benefits of buprenorphine for this difficult-to-treat condition when paired with MORE, a proven psychological intervention developed by Dr. Garland. Participants will undergo eight weeks of treatment with MORE therapy plus two KAP sessions at Novamind's Murray, Utah research site in early 2022.

Dr. Garland is a world-leading expert on the use of mind-body therapies to address opioid misuse and addiction in people with chronic pain. He was awarded the University of Utah's "Distinguished Professor" award for his contributions to the field, which include the largest randomized controlled trial of MORE to date. The results of this trial definitively demonstrate MORE's sustained efficacy for treating opioid misuse.

Dr. Paul Thielking, Novamind's Chief Scientific Officer, commented: "Psychedelic medicine is emerging as a potential treatment option for substance use disorders, and ketamine is available to treat patients now. As leaders in psychedelic medicine, Novamind is well-positioned to investigate the safety and efficacy of ketamine for these conditions through carefully designed IRB-approved studies, participant safety protocols and our extensive clinical expertise."

Dr. Garland stated: "My previous research has demonstrated that MORE has a significant positive impact on people that are struggling with opioid use disorders. This study will help us understand whether ketamine can amplify the positive effects of MORE. Novamind's strong research team and expertise in the use of ketamine makes it an ideal partner for this important study."

Novamind continues to lead the industry in hosting clinical trials for psychedelic medicine and other innovative therapies, working alongside leading drug development companies, non-profits and academic institutions.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of integrative mental health clinics and operates a full-service contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

