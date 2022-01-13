nDivision Announces Strategic Partnership With a $60 Billion Fortune 250 Global IT Distributor and Solutions Aggregator

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / nDivision Inc. NDVN, a leader in providing SaaS-based IT Managed Services using proprietary Intelligent Automation to replace human labor, announced today it has entered into a strategic partner agreement with a $60 Billion Fortune 250 global IT distributor and solutions aggregator to distribute nDivision's automated IT Managed Services in the U.S.

The global IT distributor and nDivision will collaborate to make nDivision's IT Managed Services available to approximately 60,000 resellers in the U.S. Initially, the focus will be on distributing nDivision's SMART IT Support service for small to medium size ("SMB") businesses and nDivision will provide product training for both the partner and its resellers.

nDivision's SMART IT Support platform offers a superior solution - one that applies the use of proprietary intelligent automation which results in an average of 83% autonomic resolution of IT infrastructure incidents in which no human is involved. Additionally, 99.8% of all IT incidents are resolved remotely. SMART IT Support delivers unparalleled customer satisfaction while also typically saving end customers 30% to 40% as compared to the cost for equivalent IT services from competitors.

Commenting on the announcement, nDivision CEO, Alan Hixon, stated, "We are both proud and thrilled to be partnering with one of the world's leading distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This partnership will be the first time that we have a large-scale sales channel that allows our superior and highly scalable automated IT services and solutions to be made available to tens of thousands of resellers across the U.S."

nDivision estimates that there are approximately 1.5 million businesses with 10 to 250 employees in the U.S. and that this represents a total addressable market (TAM) for SMART IT Support of $48 billion in annual recurring revenue. The next phase in the partnership will include Managed Services for midmarket and enterprise businesses with up to 5,000 employees.

Managed Services in the SMB and midmarket space is fragmented in the U.S. with an estimated 15,000 Managed Services Providers operating. This new partnership will provide nDivision with a route to market to a vast base of potential customers, with a very competitively priced service and approximately 60,000 resellers that are motivated to generate attractive margins from recurring revenues.

About nDivision Inc.

nDivision Inc. provides Autonomic Managed Services and End User Help Desk services to private and public entities, ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 global enterprises. The Company leverages proprietary intelligent automation technologies to replace expensive human resources. Automation resolves IT issues faster and more accurately than human engineers, driving previously unattainable service levels. The Company manages public clouds, private clouds, and networks across 45 countries and 6 continents, 24-hours a day, 365 days per year. On average, nDivision resolves 83% of all infrastructure incidents using Intelligent Automation with no human involvement, resulting in a 40% to 60% reduction in the cost of IT operations. Customers rate 96% of incidents that nDivision's technical support staff resolve as either "satisfied" or "very satisfied".More information can be found at www.ndivision.com. For additional information about nDivision's products and services contact sales@ndivision.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which statements may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance, or future operating performance of nDivision Inc. ("nDivision" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates, or projections of the Company's management as of the date of this press release. Although nDivision's management believes these expectations, estimates, or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this presentation, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic and competitive uncertainties, or other contingencies, which could cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause nDivision's actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for viewing on the SEC's EDGAR website. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, nDivision specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

