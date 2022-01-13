Talisker Restarts Drilling at Bralorne and Continues to Intercept New High-Grade Veins

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") TSKTSKFF is pleased to announce the restart of drilling at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. In addition, the Company has received high-grade results from drill hole SB-2021-077A highlighted by 22.99 g/t Au over 2.0 metres within 2.89 g/t Au over 18.40 metres.

Key Points:

The Company has initiated drilling with a total of six drill rigs with a seventh starting later in the month.

Hole SB-2021-077A intersected high-grade mineralization within a newly defined vein highlighted by 22.99 g/t Au over 2.0 metres within a broader zone of 2.89 g/t Au over 18.40 metres.

Another new vein was intersected between 664.5 and 665 metres grading 9.08 g/t Au.

The 55FW vein was intersected between 900.28 and 901.3 metres grading 6.47 g/t Au.

SB-2021-077A is the 10 th intersection on the 55FW vein.

intersection on the 55FW vein. The 53 vein was intersected at a depth of 1,007.7 metres and graded 35.40 g/t over 0.5 metres within 3.14 g/t Au over 6.20 metres.

SB-2021-077A is the 34 th intersection on the 53 vein highlighted by previously released results of 6.83 g/t Au over 1.5 metres (hole SB-2020-008), 16.42 g/t Au over 1.10 metres (hole SB-2021-012) and 8.67 g/t Au over 1.25 metres within 2.04 g/t Au over 15.10 metres (hole SB-2021-049).

intersection on the 53 vein highlighted by previously released results of 6.83 g/t Au over 1.5 metres (hole SB-2020-008), 16.42 g/t Au over 1.10 metres (hole SB-2021-012) and 8.67 g/t Au over 1.25 metres within 2.04 g/t Au over 15.10 metres (hole SB-2021-049). The Company continues to advance rapidly to its maiden resource for the Bralorne Gold Project expected during Q2 2022.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker commented, "We are very pleased to be starting drilling again at Bralorne following what was a challenging 2021 for our communities, staff and the junior exploration industry as a whole. Talisker advanced strongly last year with our drill program and we invisage a further 20,000m to reach our planned resource target."

A total of 83,847 metres consisting of 164 holes of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metres was drilled at the Bralorne Gold Project in 2021 with a total of 104,162 metres (197 holes) completed since Talisker initiated drilling in February 2020. A total of 28,833 samples are currently at the assay laboratory and are expected to be received by the Company shortly.

SB-2021-077A Hole Description

Complete results have been received for this hole.

Located in the Bralorne West block and centrally located within the Bralorne Diorite intrusive.

Broad zones of mineralization related to a new vein intersected from 222.10 to 240.00m.

55 Footwall vein intersected from 900.28 to 901.82m.

53 vein intersected from 1,007.70 to 1,009.00m with visible gold.

Major vein structures intersected are considered classic Bralorne crack-seal quartz-carbonate veins with densely banded sulphide septae hosting fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization with strong silica-sericite alteration halos.

Zones of broader mineralization are hosted in both the granitic intrusive and diorite as zones of increased veinlet density associated with intense silica-sericite alteration and disseminated pyrite-arsenopyrite mineralization.

Table 1: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Hole SB-2021-077A Diamond Drill Hole Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone Method Reported SB-2021-077A 221.6 222.1 0.5 0.38 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 222.1 222.6 0.5 3.69 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-077A 222.6 224 1.4 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 224 225 1 0.18 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 225 226 1 0.40 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 226 226.5 0.5 0.17 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 226.5 227 0.5 0.46 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 227 227.5 0.5 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 227.5 228 0.5 0.12 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 228 228.5 0.5 0.98 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 228.5 229 0.5 0.82 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 229 229.5 0.5 0.10 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 229.5 230 0.5 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 230 230.5 0.5 0.15 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 230.5 231.3 0.8 1.65 New Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2021-077A 231.3 232 0.7 25.10 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-077A 232 232.5 0.5 24.80 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-077A 232.5 233.3 0.8 20.00 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-077A 233.3 233.8 0.5 1.89 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-077A 233.8 234.3 0.5 0.62 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 234.3 234.9 0.6 0.32 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 234.9 236 1.1 0.11 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 236 237 1 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 237 238 1 0.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 238 239 1 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 239 240 1 0.22 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 662.5 664 1.5 0.24 New Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 664 664.5 0.5 3.87 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-077A 664.5 665 0.5 9.08 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-077A 665 666 1 0.29 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 666 667 1 0.18 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 900.28 901.3 1.02 6.47 55FW Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2021-077A 901.3 901.82 0.52 1.24 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-077A 1005.7 1006.2 0.5 0.71 53 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 1006.2 1006.7 0.5 0.14 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 1006.7 1007.2 0.5 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 1007.2 1007.7 0.5 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 1007.7 1008.2 0.5 35.40 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 1008.2 1009 0.8 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 1009 1010.5 1.5 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-077A 1010.5 1011.9 1.4 0.93 Au-AA26 Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2021-077A has collar orientation of Azimuth 180; Dip -53.5. True widths are estimated at 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up to date information as of the date of this press release.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com ) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced-stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced-stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 296,983 hectares over 346 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

Figure 1: SB-2021-077A hole location within the Bralorne West Block.

Figure 2: SB-2021-077A cross section with vein intersections and grade.

