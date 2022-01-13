Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Ferguson plc (the "Company") announces that on January 12, 2022 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $1,000 million share repurchase program, details of which were announced on September 28, 2021.
Description of shares: Ferguson plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence
Number of shares repurchased: 24,180
Date of transaction: January 12, 2022
Price paid per share: £125.901030
Broker: Barclays Capital Securities Limited
The Company intends to hold these Shares in Treasury.
Including Shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, the Company holds 11,924,010 Shares in Treasury.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 220,247,172.
The figure of 220,247,172 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) ACT 2018, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2721Y_1-2022-1-12.pdf
For further information, please contact:
Ferguson plc
Bill Brundage, Chief Financial Officer
+1 757 223 6092
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications
+1 224 285 2410
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Ferguson PLC
https://www.accesswire.com/683321/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.