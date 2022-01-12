Silver Elephant Provides Update On Its Pre-Consolidated Share Trading

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") ELEFSILEF(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces further to the news release dated January 12, 2022 regarding the Effective Date for the Plan of Arrangement, trading in the Company's common shares will commence on a post-Arrangement and post-Consolidation basis on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, or such later date as may be determined by the TSX. The Company will issue a further press release to confirm the date on which the common shares will commence trading on a post-Arrangement and post-Consolidation basis.
Silver Elephant confirms that until such date, which will be beyond the Effective Date of January 14, 2022, the common shares will continue to trade on the TSX on a pre-Arrangement and pre-Consolidation basis. Then at such date, the pre-Consolidated shares will undergo the exchange pursuant to the Arrangement as follows:
The Consolidated common shares will be exchanged on the basis of 10 pre-Consolidation common shares held for:
- one post-Consolidation common share of the Company;
- one common share of Flying Nickel Mining Corp. ("Flying Nickel");
- one common share of Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. ("Nevada Vanadium"); and
- two common shares of Battery Metals Royalties Corp. ("Battery Metals").
For more information regarding the Arrangement, readers should refer to the Company's management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting, a copy of which is available at www.sedar.com and silverelef.com. Further information on Silver Elephant, Flying Nickel, Nevada Vanadium, and Battery Metals can be found at www.silverelef.com, flynickel.com, nevadavanadium.com, and royalbatt.com, respectively.
SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"John Lee"
Executive Chairman
For more information about Silver Elephant, please contact Investor Relations:
+1.604.569.3661 ext. 101
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the completion of the Arrangement, issuance of a TSX trading bulletin in respect of the Arrangement and the settlement of securities into beneficial shareholders' accounts, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Silver Elephant's forward-looking statements. Silver Elephant believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, although Silver Elephant has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions or events to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Silver Elephant undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.
None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Flying Nickel Offering have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and any securities issuable in the transaction are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements pursuant to Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable exemptions under state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.
SOURCE: Silver Elephant Mining Corp.
https://www.accesswire.com/683320/Silver-Elephant-Provides-Update-On-Its-Pre-Consolidated-Share-Trading
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.