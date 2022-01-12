ñol

See Ad Disclosure

Caldwell Reports Record First Quarter

by ACCESSWIRE
January 12, 2022 5:05 PM | 30 min read
  • First quarter revenue of $38.4 million, a 112% increase year over year.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. CWLCWLPF today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended November 30, 2021. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars. Financial results include those of IQTalent Partners, Inc. (IQTP) beginning on the date of acquisition of December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)


 Three Months Ended

11.30.21 11.30.201
Professional fees - Caldwell
 26,592 18,053
Professional fees - IQTP
 11,722 -
Consolidated professional fees
 38,314 18,053
Direct expense reimbursements
 116 74
Revenues
 38,430 18,127
Cost of sales
 30,432 13,337
Government stimulus grants
 - (110)
Reimbursed direct expenses
 116 74
Gross profit
 7,882 4,826
Selling, general and administrative expenses
 5,954 3,174
Acquisition-related expenses 2
 801 225
Operating profit
 1,127 1,427
Interest expense on lease liability
 112 107
Investment income
 (5) (9)
Foreign exchange (income) loss
 (123) 34
Earnings before tax
 1,143 1,295
Income tax expense
 398 361
Net earnings after tax
 745 934
Basic earnings per share
 $0.029 $0.046
  1. Results for the three months ended November 30, 2020 exclude the pre-acquisition results of IQTP, which had $3,997 of revenue.
  2. Acquisition-related expenses consist of transaction fees and IQTP purchase price structured as compensation expense which will end on December 31, 2022.

"This was a record-breaking start to the year for Caldwell - consolidated revenue for the quarter was $38.4 million, representing a 112% increase over the prior year and the highest first quarter in our history," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Growth was driven both organically and through acquisition - our acquisition of IQTP contributed $11.7 million in revenue and Caldwell executive search's $26.7 million represents a 47% increase year over year and a 48% increase over our pre-pandemic F'20 first quarter."

"IQTP continues to see significant growth in demand for its services since pandemic lows. Their flexible on-demand pricing model and innovative use of AI technology is not only resonating with an ever-increasing client base, it's creating a new category in talent acquisition. We anticipate this growth trend will continue into upcoming periods."

Wallace continued: "Our ongoing success and performance speaks volumes to the creativity, innovation and execution excellence that the Caldwell and IQTP teams are delivering for our clients. There is no doubt that there's an ongoing war for talent and the world continues to pivot towards remote work out of an increasing desire to achieve work/life balance and the ability to work from anywhere that technology provides. Given this continuing backdrop, our vision remains focused and clear - for our two segments to work in tandem to provide a seamless integration of talent acquisition solutions at all levels for our clients. And with our strong balance sheet, we will continue to review business and technology acquisition opportunities that align with client-driven talent offerings and our belief that Talent Transforms."

For a complete discussion of the quarterly financial results, including a detailed segment analysis, please see the company's Management Discussion and Analysis posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent Partners - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange CWL and trade on the OTCQX Market CWLPF. Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations that are subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. The Company is subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, software that we license from third parties, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues, successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies, including the impact of pandemic diseases; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in executive search; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; volatility of the market price and volume of our common shares; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Chris Beck, CPA, President and Chief Financial Officer
cbeck@caldwellpartners.com
+1 (617) 934-1843

Media:
Caroline Lomot, Director of Marketing
clomot@caldwellpartners.com
+1 (516) 830-3535

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

As at
November 30
2021		 As at
August 31
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
 27,506 29,214
Accounts receivable
 21,965 23,218
Unbilled revenue
 6,149 4,217
Prepaid expenses and other assets
 2,276 2,332
57,896 58,981
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
 2,661 2,624
Investments
 859 242
Advances
 369 506
Property and equipment
 1,928 1,970
Right-of-use assets
 9,099 9,549
Intangible assets
 224 234
Goodwill
 8,710 7,960
Deferred income taxes
 5,120 5,067
Total assets
 86,866 87,133
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
 4,154 4,640
Compensation payable
 35,598 36,852
Income taxes payable
 1,926 3,007
Lease liability
 1,902 1,868
Loans Payable
 179 176
43,759 46,543
Non-current liabilities
Compensation payable
 8,131 6,278
Lease liability
 8,143 8,560
60,033 61,381
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
 12,279 12,157
Contributed surplus
 15,046 15,063
Accumulated other comprehensive income
 435 204
Deficit
 (927) (1,672)
Total equity
 26,833 25,752
Total liabilities and equity
 86,866 87,133


THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)

Three months ended
November 30
2021 2020
Revenues
Professional fees
 38,314 18,053
Direct expense reimbursements
 116 74
38,430 18,127
Cost of sales expenses
Cost of sales
 30,432 13,337
Government stimulus grants
 - (110)
Reimbursed direct expenses
 116 74
30,548 13,301
Gross profit
 7,882 4,826
Selling, general and administrative
 5,954 3,174
Acquisition-related expenses
 801 225
6,755 3,399
Operating profit
 1,127 1,427
Finance expenses (income)
Interest expense on lease liability (note 10)
 112 107
Investment income
 (5) (9)
Foreign exchange (income) loss
 (123) 34
Earnings before income tax
 1,143 1,295
Income tax expense
 398 361
Net earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company
 745 934
Earnings per share
Basic and Diluted
 $0.029 $0.046


THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)



 Three months ended
November 30

2021 2020
Net earnings for the period
 745 934
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings
(Loss) gain on marketable securities
 (26) 37
Cumulative translation adjustment
 257 (75)
Comprehensive earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company
 976 896


THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)


Accumulated Other Comprehensive
Income (Loss)
Deficit Share
Capital		 Contributed
Surplus		 Cumulative
Translation
Adjustment		 Gain/(loss) on
Marketable
Securities		 Total
Equity
Balance - August 31, 2020
 (6,191) 7,515 15,013 595 (176) 16,756
Net earnings for the three month period ended
November 30, 2020
 934 - - - - 934
Share based payment expense
 - - 5 - 5
Gain on marketable securities available for sale
 37 37
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
 - - - (75) - (75)
Balance - November 30, 2020
 (5,257) 7,515 15,018 520 (139) 17,657
Balance - August 31, 2021
 (1,672) 12,157 15,063 215 (11) 25,752
Net earnings for the three month period ended
November 30, 2021
 745 - - - - 745
Employee share option plan share issue
 - 122 (22) - - 100
Share-based payment expense
 - - 5 - - 5
Loss on marketable securities available for sale
 - - - - (26) (26)
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
 - - - 257 - 257
Balance - November 30, 2021
 (927) 12,279 15,046 472 (37) 26,833


THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Three months ended
November 30
2021 2020
Cash flow provided by (used in)
Operating activities
Net earnings for the year
 745 934
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash
Depreciation of property and equipment
 92 93
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
 531 421
Amortization of intangible assets
 13 -
Amortization of advances
 168 162
Interest expense on lease liabilities
 112 107
Share based payment expense
 5 5
(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans
 (160) 24
Changes in working capital
 (2,168) 3,759
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
 (662) 5,505
Investing activities
 -
Acquisition of business
 (314) -
Investment in convertible promissory note
 (629) -
Proceeds from release of restricted cash
 - 45
Purchase of property and equipment
 (44) (20)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
 (987) 25
Financing activities
Payment of lease liabilities
 (582) (592)
Proceeds from share issuance under employee stock option plan
 100 -
Sublease payments received
 29 90
Net cash used in financing activities
 (453) (502)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
 396 (121)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
 (1,708) 4,907
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
 29,214 14,481
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
 27,506 19,388


SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/683234/Caldwell-Reports-Record-First-Quarter

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Business & Professional ServicesEarningsPress Releases

