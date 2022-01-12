Sue Bryce Education (SBE) Announces New Name, Membership Features, Photography Courses, and In-Person Conference for 2022

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / It isn't often an industry experiences a profound impact one organization can have on its members. But in 2015 Sue Bryce Education was established, and portrait photographers worldwide suddenly became the beneficiaries of an organization that provided comprehensive online and in person education, along with a community of likeminded professionals that offered support, shared knowledge, and camaraderie. Today, that same passion for photography, education, and community continues to thrive, and evolve under its new moniker, "The Portrait System." The new title embodies the true essence of the platform - that is, a comprehensive system that helps photographers transform their passion and creativity into a successful business while providing the tools to develop a work/life balance that is realistic and appropriate.

Consisting of four primary properties including Online Education Membership; The Portrait Masters Online Store; The Portrait Masters Awards; and The Portrait Masters (in-person) Conference, "The Portrait System" offers a complete and immersive learning experience for its members.

"The Portrait System's" community commitment, refined member benefits and tiered pricing structure will collectively make 2022 a breakout year for portrait photographers everywhere. Benefits include:

New courses from today's most respected photographers and instructors, including Sue Bryce

Public access to The Portrait Masters Awards program

Confirmation that The Portrait Masters Conference will be live and in person

"The Portrait System offers a unique, innovative, and community-based ecosystem where photographers can learn the creative and business aspects of photography from courses I teach, as well from other renowned photographers and instructors," explains Sue Bryce, co-founder of The Portrait System and The Portrait Masters. "Our new flexible membership levels are giving more people an opportunity to build their dream business and become part of this community of mentors and peers. Existing members will continue to enjoy all the current benefits of TPS, along with new educational content and business tools," Ms. Bryce added.

New and Expanded Membership Features

"The Portrait System" recognizes that one size doesn't fit all, which is why it will now offer three annual membership tiers including Beginner ($149), Professional ($399) or Premium ($699) based on the photographer's level of expertise and personal need. In addition, photographers with Professional or Premium-level memberships will receive a complimentary pass to this year's Wedding and Portrait Photographer's International (WPPI) conference scheduled for February 27-March 3 in Las Vegas (a $249 value). All attending members will also be invited to a special members-only happy hour networking event with Sue Bryce and others in the community during the conference.

In addition to membership pricing options, The Portrait System has added several new and extremely useful tools to help photographers properly price photo packages, build their business, and other helpful features including:

The Pricing Calculator - An interactive tool that helps photographers determine how to price their packages for customers

New Content - The Portrait System is excited to announce the addition of new weekly videos to its platform to further improve and enhance the education experience

Studio Startup Tracker - A complete, interactive to-do list consisting of every conceivable task or action needed to build a profitable photography business

Photography Contract and Release Form Templates for business to business and business to customer activities

Posing Masterclass - Conducted by Sue Bryce and available to all members through The Portrait Masters store, this comprehensive tutorial illustrates dozens of creative and flattering ways to pose your subjects

Products and Services Discounts - A dedicated page with exclusive discounts on relevant products and services are available

The Portrait Masters Store

The TPM Store is the perfect place to learn from big names in the industry teaching some of the most popular topics including subtopics within portrait, like boudoir and creative styling. Members can purchase and own to watch as many times as needed the courses and deep dives that best suit their style of photography.

Several new courses have been added for 2022 including Nikki Closser's Personal Branding course, The Imagination Series by Richard Woods, and Ashleigh Taylor will teach two separate courses about how to generate revenue using Facebook and Instagram. Collectively, The Portrait System and The Portrait Masters Store have become the proverbial one-two punch in online photographic education.

The Portrait Masters Conference - Live and In Person!

For the first time since 2019, The Portrait Masters Conference will be live and in person. Although specific details including date and location have not been finalized, the conference will be held during the second half of 2022. To continue its tradition of education in an intimate learning environment, a limited number of tickets will be sold to The Portrait Masters Conference to ensure attendees receive the most intense professional training and education available outside a traditional classroom. Interactive learning is the cornerstone of the conference and attendees will be able to participate through a series of photo bays, open shoots, and guided photo walks. They will also see the latest photo gear from industry manufacturers who will be on site conducting demos and answering questions.

"We're back, we're new, and we're excited for 2022!" exclaimed Sue Bryce. "This year's conference will be an in-person learning experience and a celebration of friendships and community. The Portrait System is a great example of how streaming technology has advanced online learning but in person gatherings, especially after a two-year hiatus, remains the most effective form of communication and sharing."

The Portrait Masters Awards…Now Open to the Public!

For the first time, The Portrait System has opened its Portrait Masters Awards (PMAs) submissions to the public, giving non-members and their photographs access to an acclaimed panel of judges including Richard Wood, Susan Stripling, Tony Carter, Kevin Jairaaj, and Nikki Closser, among others. Through the PMAs, photographers can earn Merit points toward accreditations, which can be used to market their brands and levels of expertise to potential clients and their local communities. In addition, photographers can submit images in a variety of portrait categories including Children, Boudoir, Pets, Maternity, and others, for a chance at a $1,000 top prize in each category and a Grand Champion prize (best-in-show) of an additional $1,500.

In addition, the Portrait Masters Awards will conduct a new series of Folio Review Sessions this year to provide photographers with invaluable feedback on portfolios from a rotating list of renowned photographers and instructors to help members continue to grow and improve their photography craft.

"While The Portrait System and The Portrait Masters Store collectively provide the tools and techniques to learn the business and creative techniques of photography, the Portraits Masters Awards is the final phase in the learning process," Aaron Andersen, COO of The Portrait System explains. "It's the phase where you've applied everything you've learned to create an original piece of art and then have it reviewed and refined through creative critiques to get another step closer to perfection. It is truly the ultimate example of ‘education.'"

To learn more about The Portrait System, The Portrait Masters Store, Portrait Masters Conference and The Portrait Masters Awards, visit our main website.

About The Portrait System

The Portrait System, Powered by Sue Bryce, is an online education platform & community for contemporary portrait, connecting to photographers globally through live broadcasts, videos, in-person workshop and The Portrait Masters annual boutique conference, which hosts its Awards + Accreditation program. The Portrait System is a part of Emerald, a leader in industry conferences, trade shows, and interactive learning platforms.

About Emerald

Emerald's talented and experienced team grows our customers' businesses 365 days a year through connections, content, and commerce. We expand connections that drive new business opportunities, product discovery, and relationships with over 140 annual events, matchmaking, and lead-gen services. We create content to ensure that our customers are on the cutting edge of their industries and are continually developing their skills. And we power commerce through efficient year-round buying and selling. We do all this by seamlessly integrating in-person and digital platforms and channels. Emerald is immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. As true partners, we create experiences that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. For more information, please visit http//www.emeraldx.com/

