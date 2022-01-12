Photographs from Late Legendary Hip Hop Photographer Chi Modu to Become Available in AlphaVerse as Part of Broad Metaverse Experience

AlphaVerse to Create a Specific Metaverse Dedicated to Chi Modu, Hip Hop Artists, and their Fan Community
NFT Offerings to Include Elements of Chi Modu's Style-defining Photographs of Hip-Hop Luminaries
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Today, the estate of lauded photographer Chi Modu, announces a partnership with games, technology, and blockchain metaverse developer Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) to integrate his works into the AlphaVerse, CBI's Multiverse hub. Chi Modu's photography helped define the visual aesthetic of ‘90s Hip-Hop in America, and a number of his photographs will be released soon as NFTs within the AlphaVerse dedicated to Chi Modu. The Chi Modu AlphaVerse will feature elements curated by Sophia Modu, Mr. Modu's widow.
The Chi Modu AlphaVerse will, among many other things, showcase a museum with some of his photos. In addition, fans will be able to create their own world, own and decorate flats and houses, and create their own virtual neighborhoods and communities.
"We are very pleased to be offered the opportunity to show more of the extraordinary work of my late husband, Chi Modu," said Sophia Modu. "We will ensure to stay true to his creative perspective, mission, and will strive to create the ultimate destination in the AlphaVerse for appreciating his photography while exploring a virtual city built around elements of his life and work."
Over the coming months, AlphaVerse will launch more universes, including a fully licensed Atari AlphaVerse, among others.
Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, previously Chairman-CEO and principal shareholder of flagship gaming company Atari, and set for a summer 2022 launch, AlphaVerse will allow for the seamless integration of NFTs and blockchain-based technology products within various forms of entertainment. AlphaVerse is built to be a centralized hub of AlphaVerse universes (or virtual neighborhoods), where consumers can purchase parcels of land, buildings, homes, and other virtual elements presented as NFTs, which ensure secure transactions and safe digital ownership.
For more information about AlphaVerse, investors and fans can visit www.cbicorp.io or www.alphaverse.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
About Crypto Blockchain Industries
CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, business applications, and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse that will be opening in summer 2022. CBI has been admitted to trading on the E1 compartment (qualified investors) of the Euronext Growth Paris market since October 26, 2021. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io.
Press Assets: https://uberstrategist.link/AlphaVerse-presskit
PRESS CONTACT(S) - North America
UberStrategist Inc.
Ted Brockwood / Brendan Quinn / Mario Kroll
pr@uberstrategist.com
1-646-844-8388
SOURCE: Crypto Blockchain Industries / Alphaverse
https://www.accesswire.com/682959/Photographs-from-Late-Legendary-Hip-Hop-Photographer-Chi-Modu-to-Become-Available-in-AlphaVerse-as-Part-of-Broad-Metaverse-Experience
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
