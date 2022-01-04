Community in Space(TM) Launches to Connect Space Industry and Financial Markets

New venture strives to increase investor accessibility to the space industry and provide space-related companies with a sustainable path toward growth

LEVITTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Community in Space™, LLC ("Community in Space"), a business venture created to address the challenges faced by capital financing and global space industrial base development, is excited to announce its launch. The company has been formed to provide space and space-related companies with a financially sustainable approach to manifesting technology, as well as delivering value to, and gaining value from, market sectors on Earth.

Historically, space and space-related companies have relied heavily on government funding amid a lack of institutional and private investor support. The need for business strategy to spur organic financial growth, combined with the absence of diverse investment vehicles offered by space and space-related companies, has made it difficult for these companies to expand. Community in Space aims to bridge these gaps by analyzing, guiding, investing and manifesting strategic financial outcomes for space and space-related companies through the development and application of different financial vehicles.

"Community in Space is steered by industry leaders from both the financial and space sectors, each with decades of experience at the highest levels," said Founder and CEO Jose Ocasio-Christian. "By combining our team's distinctive areas of expertise, Community in Space can maximize opportunities for investors and companies alike in an effort to ensure long-term, sustainable growth of the space industry."

The impressive leadership team of Community in Space includes:

Jose Ocasio-Christian: Ocasio-Christian is a space industry leader and architect of integrated, global solutions to commercialize outer space on Earth. He is a thought leader on global space industrial base issues, with comprehensive insight on global dynamics and investment practices. His space expertise, strategic analysis and problem-solving ability derive from his experience as a strategy consultant with Caelus Partners, LLC, as well as 20-plus years of U.S. Army service. As CEO of Caelus Partners, he works with clients in government, finance and private sectors to achieve solutions for economic development, portfolio design and capital market entry. As a U.S. Army strategist and infantry officer, Ocasio-Christian served multiple combat tours and worked on economic development for Kosovo, governance function development in Iraq and strategic design of key plans for Afghanistan. These unique experiences complement his current efforts to address the most difficult problems in the space industry associated with finance, geopolitical issues and portfolio development.

Ocasio-Christian is a space industry leader and architect of integrated, global solutions to commercialize outer space on Earth. He is a thought leader on global space industrial base issues, with comprehensive insight on global dynamics and investment practices. His space expertise, strategic analysis and problem-solving ability derive from his experience as a strategy consultant with Caelus Partners, LLC, as well as 20-plus years of U.S. Army service. As CEO of Caelus Partners, he works with clients in government, finance and private sectors to achieve solutions for economic development, portfolio design and capital market entry. As a U.S. Army strategist and infantry officer, Ocasio-Christian served multiple combat tours and worked on economic development for Kosovo, governance function development in Iraq and strategic design of key plans for Afghanistan. These unique experiences complement his current efforts to address the most difficult problems in the space industry associated with finance, geopolitical issues and portfolio development. Linda Maxwell: The M&A Specialist for Community in Space, Maxwell has accumulated 35 years of experience in the aerospace & defense/space industries, between investment banking and operational positions. During this time, Maxwell spent a combined 20 years with Jefferies Financial Group and Houlihan Lokey as a senior member of the aerospace, defense and government services teams. She has also completed numerous transactions representing private companies and private equity, with a focus on differentiated technologies.

The M&A Specialist for Community in Space, Maxwell has accumulated 35 years of experience in the aerospace & defense/space industries, between investment banking and operational positions. During this time, Maxwell spent a combined 20 years with Jefferies Financial Group and Houlihan Lokey as a senior member of the aerospace, defense and government services teams. She has also completed numerous transactions representing private companies and private equity, with a focus on differentiated technologies. Robert Tull: As Senior Managing Director, Tull brings 40-plus years of finance experience to Community in Space. He served as the lead technologist in designing passive ‘40 Act ETFs in the U.S. and 18 other countries. Tull has also been the CCO of five ETF families (MacroShares, FactorShares, GlobalShares, Copper Basin ETFs and CountryBaskets) and COO of two global custody banks (Morgan Stanley and Bankers Trust). He currently serves as President of Procure Holdings.

As Senior Managing Director, Tull brings 40-plus years of finance experience to Community in Space. He served as the lead technologist in designing passive ‘40 Act ETFs in the U.S. and 18 other countries. Tull has also been the CCO of five ETF families (MacroShares, FactorShares, GlobalShares, Copper Basin ETFs and CountryBaskets) and COO of two global custody banks (Morgan Stanley and Bankers Trust). He currently serves as President of Procure Holdings. Kelsey Ocasio-Christian: As Managing Partner, Ocasio-Christian draws on her experience at Caelus Partners, where she is responsible for financial analysis and decision-making support for clients. Previously, Ocasio-Christian was a Principal at the global management consulting firm, A.T. Kearney, where she served leading global companies in science-driven, highly regulated industries. She has worked with multibillion-dollar companies with established leadership positions in their industries, early-stage companies with great potential and nonprofits seeking to create change.

As Managing Partner, Ocasio-Christian draws on her experience at Caelus Partners, where she is responsible for financial analysis and decision-making support for clients. Previously, Ocasio-Christian was a Principal at the global management consulting firm, A.T. Kearney, where she served leading global companies in science-driven, highly regulated industries. She has worked with multibillion-dollar companies with established leadership positions in their industries, early-stage companies with great potential and nonprofits seeking to create change. Andrew Chanin: Serving as Managing Director, Marketing and Outreach, Chanin previously founded/co-founded four financial industry companies before the age of 35. He also financed and launched the first pure-play global space industry ETF (UFO), as well as developed, sponsored and/or financed a dozen ETPs that have raised over $6 billion in assets under management around the world. One of the youngest lead market makers in NYSE Arca history, Chanin has gained valuable experience in obtaining approvals from regulatory authorities and large financial institutions for complex financial products. He is currently the CEO of Procure Holdings.

Serving as Managing Director, Marketing and Outreach, Chanin previously founded/co-founded four financial industry companies before the age of 35. He also financed and launched the first pure-play global space industry ETF (UFO), as well as developed, sponsored and/or financed a dozen ETPs that have raised over $6 billion in assets under management around the world. One of the youngest lead market makers in NYSE Arca history, Chanin has gained valuable experience in obtaining approvals from regulatory authorities and large financial institutions for complex financial products. He is currently the CEO of Procure Holdings. Micah Walter-Range: Serving as Managing Director, Due Diligence, Walter-Range is a 15-year space industry research expert who developed the gold-standard model for the global space economy. He also created the S-Network Space Index, tracked by the UFO ETF, and served as founder/co-founder of two companies focusing on the intersection of space and finance. Additionally, he serves as President of Caelus Partners, as well as an advisor to the U.S. government and foreign governments on the space economy and industrial base development.

Serving as Managing Director, Due Diligence, Walter-Range is a 15-year space industry research expert who developed the gold-standard model for the global space economy. He also created the S-Network Space Index, tracked by the UFO ETF, and served as founder/co-founder of two companies focusing on the intersection of space and finance. Additionally, he serves as President of Caelus Partners, as well as an advisor to the U.S. government and foreign governments on the space economy and industrial base development. James Pacetti: The Secretary for Community in Space, Pacetti offers extensive expertise in ETF design and marketing. He has built a nearly 35-year career in the financial industry, and led the development of the UFO ETF and S-Network Space Index. Pacetti earned an MBA from Columbia Business School and currently serves as Marketing Director of ETF Global.

With this dynamic team offering diversified expertise in the space and financial industries, Community in Space strives to revolutionize the financial structure of space and space-related businesses.

"The heart of what we're trying to accomplish is connecting space and Earth," said Walter-Range. "We want to give space and space-related companies exposure to the public market so they can grow in a sustainable way, while also creating new opportunities for investors."

About Community in Space, LLC

Based in Levittown, Pennsylvania, Community in Space, LLC is a financial services firm with a mission to address the challenges that global space industrial base development faces with capital financing. Community in Space provides space and space-related companies with a financially sustainable approach to manifesting technology, and helps them gain capital through market exposure, while also providing strong returns for investors and assisting them with portfolio management and development. Community in Space aims to accomplish these goals by leveraging its diverse team and wide expertise to analyze, guide, invest and create strategic financial outcomes for space and space-related companies through development and application of different financial vehicles.

For more information, please visit www.CommunityInSpace.com.

Media Contact:

Gregory FCA for Community in Space

Jill Fritz, 484-832-7034

communityinspace@gregoryfca.com

SOURCE: Community in Space

View source version on accesswire.com: