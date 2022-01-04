DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Pure Cycle Corporation PCYO announced it will release its three months ended November 30, 2021 financial results on January 11, 2022 and hold a conference call that day to discuss the results.
We will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern (6:30 AM Mountain) to discuss the financial results and answer questions. Call details are presented below. We will post a detailed slide presentation, which provides an overview of Pure Cycle and presents summary financial results on our website which can be accessed at www.purecyclewater.com.
Q1 2022 EARNINGS CALL
When: 8:30 AM Eastern (6:30 AM Mountain) on January 11, 2022
Call in number: 888-506-0062 (access code: 718641)
International call in number: 973-528-0011 (access code: 718641)
Replay available until: April 11, 2022 at 8:30AM ET
Event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2247/44055
Company Information
Pure Cycle is a diversified land and water resource development company. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider that, in addition to developing wholesale water and wastewater services, develops a master planned community on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services.
Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com. Be sure to follow Pure Cycle on Twitter @purecyclecorp.
SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation
https://www.accesswire.com/679970/Pure-Cycle-Corporation-Announces-Three-Months-Ended-November-30-2021-Earnings-Call
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.