A2Z Smart Technologies to Begin Trading on NASDAQ

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") AZ AAZZF, today announced that the Company's common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") effective with the opening of trading on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, under the ticker symbol "AZ".

The Company's shares will continue to trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "AAZZF" until market close on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of the uplisting and symbol change.

"Uplisting to Nasdaq is an important milestone for A2Z and is a testament to the progress our team has made establishing the Cust2Mate Smart Cart Platform as a leading retail smart shopping cart solution," commented Joseph Bentsur, CEO of A2Z Smart Technologies. "The Nasdaq has a well-earned reputation for quality emerging growth companies and over the past few months, we have made considerable progress growing Cust2Mate through the launch of pilot programs with retailers across the world and through partnerships with some of the leading manufacturers and distributors in our industry. We believe that uplisting to the Nasdaq is an important next step for our Company, and will enhance our visibility in the marketplace, expose us to a larger audience of investors.

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is the world's first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the results of exploration activities -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom.

Contact Information:

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

Telephone: 203.972.9200

Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com: