CB Scientific, Inc. to Convene a Special Meeting of Stockholders on Friday, January 14, 2022

Agenda includes transformational matters affecting the Company's position to manage impending growth

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / CB Scientific, Inc. CBSC ("CBSC" or the "Company") announced today that the company will convene a Special Meeting of Stockholders ("Special Meeting") on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The meeting venue will be 6887 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43213, however the Company urges caution to those planning to attend personally to safeguard the health of the Company stockholders and employees.

"As we previously disclosed, the Company will seek shareholder approval to implement a corporate name change which more accurately describes our business direction and future growth potential, relocate our corporate domicile to a state which provides superior tax laws and corporate regulations, increase the number of our authorized common shares to facilitate essential fundraising aspirations, ratify the Company's 2021 Omnibus Stock Incentive Plan which is required to recruit and retain the best possible industry talent, as well as certain other actions necessary to properly position us for a potential listing on the Nasdaq exchange at some point in the future," said Paul Danner, Chairman of CB Scientific, Inc.

The Company's Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on December 23, 2021, as the record date for the determination of holders of record of the Company's common stock entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Special Meeting. A Proxy Statement explaining each of the proposals to be considered by the stockholders of record will be dispatched today either electronically or via physical mail. If a shareholder qualifies as a designated stockholder of record but did not receive a Proxy Statement, they should send an electronic request via email to info@cbscientificinc.com.

As additional new developments occur, CB Scientific, Inc. plans to make timely announcements through press releases and regulatory filings to keep its shareholders, industry participants, and the public markets informed.

About CB Scientific, Inc.

CB Scientific, Inc., through its domestic and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms, as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Company Contact Information:

Telephone: (888) 225-0870

Email: General Inquiries: info@cbscientificinc.com

Investor Inquiries: Robert Hesse - dorchco.bh@gmail.com

This information disclosure may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions, and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

