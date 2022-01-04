AlzeCure presents novel Alzstatin data at the 11th Pharmaceutical Profiling meeting

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma ALZCUR AC

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that an abstract with new promising preclinical Alzstatin data has been accepted for a poster presentation at the 11th Symposium on Pharmaceutical Profiling in Drug Discovery and Development on January 27, 2022, at the Humanities Theatre, English Park Campus, Uppsala.

The poster, titled Development of novel gamma-secretase modulators for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease , will be presented by Dr. Maria Backlund at the 11th Symposium on Pharmaceutical Profiling in Drug Discovery and Development, hosted by Uppsala University's Department of Pharmacy. Other authors include Sanja Juric, Dr. Johan Sandin, CSO at AlzeCure and Dr. Gunnar Nordvall, Head of Chemistry at AlzeCure.

The aim of the work was to explore the effect of AlzeCure's compound AC-0027875 on Aβ42 reduction, i.e reducing the production of toxic amyloid beta, in animals as well as to assess its pharmacokinetic properties. AC-0027875 is a novel potent small molecule γ-secretase modulator and part of AlzeCure's research platform Alzstatin. γ-Secretase modulators, so called GSMs, represent a promising class of Aβ42-lowering anti-amyloidogenic compounds for treatment of Alzheimer's disease. GSMs exhibit several key features that make them suitable as a disease-modifying or preventive treatment of presymptomatic Alzheimer's disease.

"It is established that Aβ plays a key pathogenic role in Alzheimer's and begins to accumulate in the brain years before clear symptoms develop. Although these are still preclinical data, it's encouring to see the results indicating that GSMs, such as our AC-0027875, reduces toxic Aβ42 production making them highly promising as therapy for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease," said Johan Sandin, CSO at AlzeCure Pharma.

"With Alzstatin we at Alzecure want to offer a preventive and disease modifying treatment against Alzheimer's in the form of a oral therapy, which is non-invasive for patients, and the progress we are making is encouraging," said Martin Jönsson, CEO at AlzeCure Pharma.

The abstract and the poster will be available on AlzeCure's website after the presentation ( https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/publications ).

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.



NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.



FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se , is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se .

About Alzstatin

AlzeCure's disease-modifying research platform, Alzstatin, consisting of disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates, focuses on reducing the production of toxic amyloid beta (Aβ), such as Aβ42, in the brain. Aβ42 plays a key pathological role in Alzheimer's and begins to accumulate in the brain years before clear symptoms develop. The drug candidates in the Alzstatin platform modulate the function of the enzyme gamma secretase. Gamma secretase acts like a pair of scissors and cuts Aβ42 out from a longer protein known as APP. The sticky Aβ42 clumps together giving rise to the amyloid plaque so typical of Alzheimer's disease. The candidates in the Alzstatin platform affect enzyme function so that it instead cuts out shorter forms of the Aβ peptide, Aβ37 and Aβ38, which in addition to them not being sticky and not forming aggregates, also have a restrictive effects on Aβ42 aggregates already formed. This means the drug candidates in the Alzstatin platform have two separate but synergistic effects that together contribute to a stronger anti-amyloidogenic - and thus more potent - disease-modifying effect. This specific mechanism of action differentiates it from biological therapies, e.g. antibodies. Moreover, small molecules such as Alzstatin, have several other advantages, including easy and non-invasive administration as tablets or capsules. Small molecules will also generally pass more readily through the blood-brain barrier to reach its target, the brain.

Attachments

AlzeCure presents novel Alzstatin data at the 11th Pharmaceutical Profiling meeting

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma

View source version on accesswire.com: