President Park Doo-ho, "We will Make 2022 Year of Growth and Leap Forward"

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / (Gyeongbuk = International News) Park Doo-ho, executive director of LAREDO Resources Corp, a registered company of the OTC Market in the United States, stated on January 3rd, that 2022 will be the "year of growth leap."
On July 15, 2018, President Park Doo-ho became the official CEO, after he secured management rights.
With its headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, the company has made outstanding progress over the past five years with the management of Chairman Park Doo-ho.
SummitGroup Co., Ltd.
As a result of his efforts through specialty business organizations, Park became the largest shareholder and the CEO of Summit Group, a professional company specializing in equestrian club membership based on a 2 billion won capital, by developing groundbreaking technology and specialized products.
Laredo Daeboong Mining Co., Ltd.
He serves as the largest shareholder and CEO of Laredo Daeboong Mining industry, which has 31 mine registration applications in Milyang, Gyeongnam.
AbaHome Co., Ltd.
President Park Doo-ho, who is also the largest shareholder and CEO of AbaHome Co., Ltd., is presenting natural eco-friendly and specialized products to the world through the manufacture of air sterilizer OM, and the distribution of a comprehensive shopping mall.
Self-power generator joint patent
As a joint patent with Dr. Jang Yong-ung of self-power generator technology by magnetic rotators, President Park plans to play a key role in solving South Korea's green energy problem, as well as spur overseas exports.
South Korea Police Times
Park Doo-ho, who has been appointed as the only newspaper specializing in praise, encouragement, beauty, and publicity in Korea, has announced that he will save the company through the Korean National Awards ceremony and create a newspaper that can help support self-employment and small businesses.
National Mugunghwa 1 Planting Movement Association
Through the Mugunghwa One Planting Movement Association, all members who participated in the planting of Mugunghwa will receive 50 free LAREDO Resources Corp shares, and are also promoting the acquisition of 1 million small shareholders.
EL K.ECO CO., Ltd. and all rights contracts... Drone coins coming soon
In January 2022, President Park Doo-ho, who signed a contract with ElKeeko Co., Ltd., a small incinerator manufacturer that will save the global environment with state-of-the-art technology, announced that he was making special plans.
In preparation for the 2025 era of drone air taxi commercialization, 16 patents, including 10 safety-related patents, have been registered and filed in 76 countries around the world for the launch of the world's safest manned drones, and have already signed exclusive contracts with Dr. Sun-Cheol, who has completed technology registered in 25 countries.
President Park also expressed his ambition to actively enter the drone commercialization business by building a specialized drone city and developing various games such as drone football.
In particular, as a starting point for the inducements that will be demonstrated in January 2022, the drone SPC corporation is preparing for formal disclosure by preparing for legal parts to be certified to LADEDO Resources Corp, a registered company of the OTC Market, including corporate-related contracts.
President Park Doo-ho has characterized projects prepared in South Korea over the past five years as the year of fruition in 2022 and said he would publish the businesses in which sales occur in order.
Private news agency Kukje News / gukjenews@hanmail.net
Source : http://www.gukjenews.com/news/articleView.html?idxno=2381482
Cautionary Note: The news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The statements are based on current beliefs and looking-forward expectations that are subject to change. In addition, such anticipated statements are subject to suppositions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those expectations expressed in statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to, market conditions, government approvals, changes to proposed laws, and economic conditions within the industry. We do not take any obligation to update statements to reflect events after the statement was made.
SOURCE: Laredo Resources Corp.
https://www.accesswire.com/680843/President-Park-Doo-ho-We-will-Make-2022-Year-of-Growth-and-Leap-Forward
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.