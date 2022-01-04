FERGUSON PLC (THE "COMPANY")
NOTIFICATION OF TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL IN THE COMPANY
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / In accordance with DTR 5.6.1, the Company hereby notifies the following:
The Company's issued share capital as at December 31, 2021 consisted of 232,171,182 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), of which 11,640,033 Ordinary Shares were held in treasury as at the date of this disclosure. The voting rights of treasury shares are automatically suspended.
Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 220,531,149. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the Company's Articles of Association.
Enquiries:
Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
(0118 927 3800)
January 4, 2022
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Ferguson PLC
https://www.accesswire.com/680822/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Total-Voting-Rights
