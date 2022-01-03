GoRout And Hudl Partner To Enhance Practices For High School, College, And NFL Football Teams

ROCHESTER, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 / GoRout, the leader in on-field sports wearable display technologies for high school, college, and NFL football teams, is announcing a new partnership with Hudl, a global sports video technology company.
"Partnering with Hudl will accelerate GoRout's ability to fulfill its mission to help every football team maximize their practice time with better communication, faster repetitions, and enhanced preparation. Together, we'll be able to offer teams and athletic departments cutting-edge technologies that help prepare them to win on and off the field," said GoRout's founder Mike Rolih.
This partnership will offer Hudl athletic department package customers exclusive pricing on GoRout products and allow eligible athletic departments to maximize their budgets while providing leading technologies to their teams.
GoRout allows coaches to transmit digital play cards to each player wearing GoRout custom devices on the field at practice. These devices, worn during full contact, allow players to quickly receive a play, review their responsibility, and execute efficiently. Using this technology, coaches can also communicate individual coaching points to each player without huddling or looking at a binder, allowing teams to double their repetitions at practice each day.
"GoRout technology aligns well with our mission at Hudl to never miss a moment. In this partnership, we will continue to create a better experience for coaches and athletes in maximizing their performance and preparation for game day. We are excited to be able to partner and offer preferred pricing to our athletic director package customers," said Greg Nelson, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Hudl.
Hudl provides video capture and analysis that power high school athletics. These technologies allow schools to record, stream and analyze video of their sporting events. With a wide range of video features, schools are able to make in-game adjustments, study game film, and provide fans with access to their favorite games from anywhere.
Working together, Hudl and GoRout combine the best that video and on-field wearable practice technologies can provide. They put tools in the hands of both players and coaches to build stronger, more efficient ways to prepare during game week.
About GoRout
GoRout is the leader in on-field wearable display technologies. GoRout provides coaches the ability to maximize their practice efficiency while drastically improving the quality of their reps. GoRout was the winner of the2017 NFL 1st & Future Technology event at Super Bowl 51 in Houston, TX, and a finalist atNASA's iTech event in Palo Alto, CA in 2019. To learn more about GoRout, visitwww.gorout.com.
About Hudl
Hudl is an industry leader in performance analysis revolutionizing the way coaches and athletes prepare for and stay ahead of the competition. With a global team of engineers, analysts, and support, Hudl offers a complete suite of products and services that empower more than 180,000 sports teams at every level-from grassroots to professional organizations-to gather insights with video and data. 6M users across 40+ sports leverage Hudl's online tools, mobile and desktop apps, smart cameras, analytics, professional consultation, and more. Learn more at www.hudl.com.
